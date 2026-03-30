Gambian Turkish Language Graduates Hailed

The Turkish Ambassador to The Gambia, H.E. F. Türker Oba, has commended Gambian students for their dedication to learning Turkish, describing their efforts as a strong step toward deepening cultural ties and unlocking new opportunities.

He made the remarks on Friday at the Yunus Emre Institute - Banjul Turkish Cultural Center, during a certificate award ceremony for students who completed a six-month Turkish language programme.

Ambassador Oba expressed satisfaction with the turnout and enthusiasm shown by the students, noting that learning a new language opens doors to education, employment and stronger people-to-people connections. He added that the initiative continues to unite individuals around language and shared experiences.

The Ambassador also praised the graduates, highlighting their commitment throughout the intensive training. He said the A1 certificate marks the beginning of a longer journey, encouraging students to advance their proficiency and take advantage of opportunities such as scholarships and employment with Turkish institutions.

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Two of the beneficiaries, Olimatou Njie and Amie S.K. Cham, described the training as impactful, saying it has already begun to improve their prospects. They noted that the growing presence of Turkish businesses in the country makes language skills increasingly valuable, urging more young people to enroll.

The ceremony, which also featured a brief cultural performance, concluded with the presentation of certificates to the graduates, marking both the end of their training and the start of new possibilities.

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