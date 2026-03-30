Nigeria: British-Nigerian Itauma Stops Franklin, Earns Title Shot Recommendation

The 21-year-old British-Nigerian prospect improved to 14 wins from 14 fights after stopping Jermaine Franklin in the fifth round, marking the first stoppage loss of the American's career.

Power gets attention in the heavyweight division, but purpose defines legacy.

On Saturday night in Manchester, Moses Itauma delivered both.

The 21-year-old British-Nigerian improved to 14 wins from 14 fights, stopping Jermaine Franklin in the fifth round. It was the first time Franklin had been stopped in 26 professional bouts.

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Controlled performance

The bout had been framed as a step up for Itauma against a more experienced opponent.

Franklin had previously gone the distance with fighters such as Anthony Joshua and Dillian Whyte, and was regarded as durable.

From the opening rounds, however, Itauma set the pace. By the third round, Franklin had been knocked down. The fight ended in the fifth after a clean uppercut left Franklin unsteady, followed by a right hand that forced the stoppage.

Ranking implications

The win extends Itauma's unbeaten run and is expected to influence his position in the rankings.

Following the bout, Gustavo Olivieri confirmed that Itauma has been recommended for a mandatory title shot under the World Boxing Organisation rankings.

While still early in his career, the development suggests a faster-than-expected progression.

"I thought I would win titles, but I didn't think it would be so soon. I'm just a young boy chasing a dream," Itauma said after the fight.

Motivation and background

Itauma, born in Chatham to a Nigerian father of Ibibio descent, said his motivation for boxing goes beyond financial reward.

"I'm not doing boxing to make some money and then leave. I'm actually doing it because I need to do it. It's like a drug," he said.

"I'm genuinely fighting for myself and for my family."

Managing expectations

With his record improving, attention has turned to potential top-level matchups, including Oleksandr Usyk and Tyson Fury.

Itauma, however, played down the likelihood of immediate bouts against established champions.

"Why would Usyk fight me? He's got other people on the agenda... I don't think Tyson would want to take a fight either," he said.

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By the numbers

Itauma's record now stands at 14 fights, 14 wins, with 12 knockouts, including nine inside two rounds.

The figures point to a fighter who has been effective early in contests, although sterner tests are expected as he moves higher in the division.

Looking ahead

For now, the win over Franklin represents another step in Itauma's development rather than a final statement.

As the heavyweight division continues to evolve, his progress will be measured not only by results but also by his performance against more established opponents.