Nigeria: Soldiers Repel Iswap Attack in Borno, Kill 38 Insurgents - Official

The military says the troops responded with a coordinated offensive-defensive operation, forcing the insurgents into a disorderly retreat

Troops of Operation "HADIN KAI" have repelled an attack by ISWAP terrorists on a Forward Operating Base (FOB) in Mandaragirau, Sector 2 in Borno State, killing 38 insurgents.

This is contained in a statement issued by Sani Uba, a lieutenant-colonel and media information officer, Headquarters Joint Task Force (North East).

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Mr Uba said the attack occurred in the early hours of Saturday, describing it as a "half-hearted" assault on the FOB.

He said that the troops responded with a coordinated offensive-defensive operation, forcing the insurgents into a disorderly retreat.

According to him, the Air Component of Operation HADIN KAI provided air support and Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance (ISR) to enhance the precision of strikes.

He added that the troops pursued the fleeing insurgents along their withdrawal routes, inflicting further losses.

"About 38 terrorists were neutralised, with eight bodies recovered within the immediate engagement area.

"Human intelligence from locals confirmed over 30 additional bodies and weapons abandoned along the Garin Mallum-Garin Gajere axis into the Timbuktu Triangle," he said.

Mr Uba said that the claim was corroborated by blood trails and abandoned equipment observed by troops during exploitation.

He said that the troops also recovered seven AK-47 rifles, eight magazines, four rocket-propelled grenade bombs and assorted ammunition.

He added that no fatalities were recorded among troops, although one Mine-Resistant Ambush Protected (MRAP) vehicle was hit by rocket-propelled grenade fire.

"The injured personnel have been stabilised," he said.

Mr Uba said that the scale of losses suffered by the insurgents had sparked jubilation among local communities.

He said that the development underscored the sustained dominance of troops in denying terrorists freedom of action in the North-East.

He added that further exploitation operations were ongoing along the Garin Mallum-Garin Gajere axis to recover corpses and consolidate gains.

Mr Uba said that the Military High Command had commended the troops for their gallantry and resilience.

He urged them to sustain the operational tempo in the region's security interests. (NAN)