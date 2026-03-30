Nigeria: Ex-Minister, Aondoakaa, Resigns From APC Amid Governorship Bid

Mr Andoakaa was, until his resignation from the APC, a leading governorship aspirant on the party's platform in Benue State.

A former Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Michael Aondoakaa, has resigned his membership of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Mr Aondoakaa disclosed this in a statement he personally signed and available to journalists in Makurdi, the Benue State capital, on Sunday.

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The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that until his resignation, Mr Andoakaa was a leading governorship aspirant on APC's platform in Benue State.

The former minister, who said that his resignation took effect from 28 March, explained that his decision to quit ythe APC followed careful reflection and wide consultations with his family, political associates and supporters.

"While I remain grateful for the opportunity to serve and contribute to the growth of the party at various levels during my membership, prevailing circumstances have made it necessary for me to take this step in the overall interest of my people and democratic values.

"I wish to express my profound appreciation to President Bola Tinubu for the visionary leadership he has continued to provide for our nation as well as for the support and attention which Benue has enjoyed under his administration.

"I assure him of my continued loyalty to his Renewed Hope Agenda.

"Furthermore, I deeply appreciate the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Sen. George Akume, for the quality leadership he has provided to the APC family in Benue.

"I acknowledge his role in shaping the political landscape of our dear state and assure him of my enduring respect.

"Finally, I wish to sincerely appreciate the leadership and members of the party in Ushongo Local Government Area, the entire Benue and beyond for the cooperation and support extended to me over the years.

"The relationships built and experiences gathered remain invaluable," he stated.

Andoakaa, who did not disclose his next political destination, called on his supporters and associates to remain calm, peaceful and steadfast.

"A new direction aimed at salvaging and repositioning Benue in the best interest of our people will be communicated in due course," he said.

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Mr Aondoakaa, who defected from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in 2015 and subsequently joined the APC, has yet to declare his next party.

His resignation from the APC came about two months after he revalidated his party membership by participating in its electronic registration and revalidation exercise in Benue State.

Mr Aondoakaa is believed to be interested in running for the 2027 Benue State governorship after his failed bid in 2022.

He lost the APC's 2022 governorship primary election to current Governor Hyacinth Alia, who clinched the party's ticket. Mr Aondoakaa contested the outcome of the primary election in court but lost.

Mr Alia, a catholic priest, went on to win the 2023 governorship election in the state.

Mr Aondoakaa, who served as Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) in the PDP-led administration of the late President Umar Yar'Adua, dumped the PDP in 2014, telling Vanguard newspaper then that he was retiring from partisan politics.

(NAN)