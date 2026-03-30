Nigeria: Ex-VP Atiku Denies Quitting Active Politics

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has dismissed reports circulating that he intended to "step aside and retire from active politics," describing them as false, deliberately misleading, and part of a coordinated disinformation campaign.

In a statement signed by the Atiku Media Office in Abuja on Monday, the former Vice President's media team said the news, which alleged a purported meeting with African Democratic Congress (ADC) stakeholders to that effect, was entirely unfounded.

"We wish to state, for the record, that information circulating on social media about a purported meeting of His Excellency, Atiku Abubakar, with stakeholders of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), in which the former Vice President allegedly decided to 'step aside and retire from active politics,' is entirely false and deliberately misleading," the statement read.

The media office clarified that Atiku had not held any national-level meeting with ADC stakeholders recently, noting that the only recent engagement was with ADC stakeholders in Adamawa State last Thursday.

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"An issue as fundamental and consequential as exiting active politics cannot, and would never, be communicated through rumours, faceless sources, or third-party fabrication. Such a decision, if ever taken, would be formally conveyed through the Atiku Media Office," the statement added.

The statement further accused unnamed parties of attempting to manipulate public perception and dampen political momentum, warning that the disinformation campaign bore the hallmarks of a coordinated effort.

"This latest falsehood bears all the hallmarks of a coordinated disinformation campaign designed to create confusion, dampen momentum, and mislead the Nigerian public. Only the government and its agents could have sponsored this desperate narrative out of fear of what is coming," the statement said.

It urged supporters, members of the ADC, and the wider public to ignore the fake news and remain focused on collective efforts to address national challenges.

"We therefore urge supporters of Atiku Abubakar, members of the ADC, and all well-meaning Nigerians to disregard this fake news in its entirety and remain focused on the collective effort to reclaim and rebuild our nation," the statement concluded.