Nigeria: Governor Sule Promises Joint Decision On 2027 Primaries

30 March 2026
Leadership (Abuja)
By Ahmed Tahir Ajobe

Nasarawa State governor, Abdullahi Sule, has promised that preference will be given to aspirants jostling for positions ahead of the 2027 elections to suggest the mode of primaries to be deployed.

Speaking on Sunday during a meeting with All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship aspirants in the state, Sule said throwing the process open is part of the move to ensure transparency and build confidence among contenders.

LEADERSHIP reports that the new Electoral Act had stipulated direct and consensus arrangement as the tentative mode for primaries scheduled to hold between April and May, 2026.

Sule said party stakeholders including the aspirants will act collectively in ensuring a transparent and rancour free process

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He urged the aspirants not see the impending exercise as a do-or-die affairs, but a brotherly contest with the sole purpose to enhancing the fortune of the state.

He, therefore, called on those who may not succeed during the primaries to rally behind the winners in the internet of the party and the state.

He reaffirmed his earlier position on.zoning, describing the practice as a tradition that has guided political succession in Nasarawa State since 2007.

He traced that tradition through the tenures of former governors Adamu and Al-makura, acknowledging that he himself benefited from it.

He, however, maintained that aspirants from other zones remained free to contest.

The governor said as human being and politician he is not ruling out the possibility of a preferred aspirant .

"This is the beginning of showing you how transparent and sincere I am, as far as this is concerned. That will not stop me from saying this is the zone I prefer. Those who want to listen to me can follow. Those who don't want to listen can do otherwise," he said.

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