Nigeria: Atiku Alleges Plot to Undermine Adc, Denies Quitting Politics

Former vice president Atiku Abubakar has raised the alarm over what it described as a coordinated attempt by "anti-democratic elements" to create confusion and weaken the growing momentum of the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

In a statement issued on Monday in Abuja by his media office, the former Vice President dismissed as "entirely false and deliberately misleading" reports circulating on social media that he had met with ADC stakeholders and decided to step aside from active politics.

The statement clarified that no such national-level meeting took place, noting that Atiku's only recent engagement with ADC members was in Adamawa State last Thursday.

"It is important to state for the record that an issue as fundamental as exiting active politics cannot and would never be communicated through rumours, faceless sources, or third-party fabrication," the statement read. It added that any such decision, if ever made, would be formally announced through the Atiku Media Office.

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Describing the report as a "coordinated disinformation campaign," the media office alleged that the narrative was being pushed to mislead the public and slow down the ADC's rising political traction.

"Only the government and its agents could have sponsored this desperate narrative out of fear of what is coming," the statement claimed.

The former presidential candidate's media team further accused unnamed anti-democratic forces of being unsettled by what it called a "growing national consensus" to rescue Nigeria from the failures of the current administration.

It urged supporters, ADC members, and Nigerians at large to disregard the claims and remain focused on efforts to "reclaim and rebuild" the country.