Gambia: Barrow Launches 75km Rural Roads Project to Link Farmers to Markets in North Bank

President Adama Barrow has launched a $25m project to build more than 75km of feeder roads in The Gambia's North Bank Region, in a move the government says will improve access to markets and boost rural livelihoods.

At a foundation stone ceremony in Njawara on Saturday, Barrow said the Gambia Inclusive and Resilient Agricultural Value Chain Development Project (GIRAV) marked "a decisive step" in his government's push to modernise infrastructure and strengthen the agricultural sector.

The roads form part of a wider 204.7km network planned under the GIRAV programme, funded by the World Bank and expected to be completed over two years.

Officials said poor road access has long limited farmers' ability to transport produce, contributing to post-harvest losses and low incomes in rural communities.

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Barrow said the new roads would directly address that problem. "At the core of this initiative lies a clear and deliberate national priority: to ensure that every productive community in The Gambia is effectively connected to the primary road network," he said.

"This is fundamental to unlocking the country's economic potential, reducing inequality, and fostering national cohesion."

He added: "Agriculture remains the backbone of our economy and the primary source of livelihood for the majority of our population. Yet, for far too long, our farmers have faced significant challenges in transporting their produce to markets efficiently and competitively."

The president said the project would "facilitate the timely and cost-effective movement of agricultural produce, particularly horticulture, rice, and cashew", helping to reduce losses and improve supply chains.

"This will not only increase farmers' incomes but also strengthen the competitiveness of our agricultural value chains at both national and regional levels," he said, describing the roads as "economic corridors that will connect production to prosperity".

The project is being carried out by a Chinese construction firm, Chino Gam, with supervision by Pace and Ceetech Joint Venture.

Local leaders welcomed the initiative, saying it would improve access to healthcare, markets and transport within the region.

Omar Darboe, chair of the National Assembly's agriculture committee and member for Upper Niumi, highlighted the risks posed by existing routes.

"Road construction projects in The Gambia, particularly the Kerr Sidiki, Malick Nana to Kerr Seleh route, face significant challenges, resulting in loss of life near the Kerr Seleh - Kerr Sidik lake," he said.

He added that building safer roads was essential to improve travel in the area.

Sulayman Sumareh Janneh, managing director of the National Roads Authority, said the project went beyond infrastructure. "These road projects are not just about building roads but building connections, opportunities, and a stronger future for The Gambia," he said.

"The GIRAV project is a testament to the government's collective commitment to modernising infrastructure, enhancing agricultural value chains, and opening up rural communities to markets and services.

"By improving accessibility, we are empowering farmers, traders, and youth, while strengthening the backbone of our economy."

The World Bank's country director, Franklin Mutahakana, said more than 200km of feeder roads were planned under the programme to connect production areas with markets.

"Poor road network is a major constraint to market accessibility for smallholder farmers and SMEs," he said, adding that it leads to "high post-harvest losses and low household incomes".

He also warned that climate change had worsened the situation. "Feeder roads have been severely impacted by climate change impacts such as excessive flooding, and the perennial lack of maintenance isolates rural communities and producers from markets and sharply reduces the competitiveness of the agricultural sector value chains," he said.

"Against these concepts, Your Excellency, I'm very glad to be here today for the ground-breaking ceremony of the feeder roads programme, aiming at improving rural connectivity to better connect producers to buyers and consumers."

Mutahakana said the initiative showed the importance of infrastructure in transforming agriculture. "It's also a strong demonstration of your commitment and zeal for national development through priority interventions that boost economic growth, improve food security and create jobs," he said.

He reaffirmed the World Bank Group's "full commitment to working shoulder to shoulder with Gambians to foster development in this country".

Barrow said the investment also aimed to improve access to essential services. "For many rural communities, access to healthcare, education, and other basic services is often constrained by poor road conditions," he said.

"With the construction of feeder roads, services are being brought closer to people, improving health outcomes, educational access, and human capital development."

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The president stressed that the project fits into a broader strategy of climate-resilient infrastructure and inclusive growth. "No region must be left behind, and no community must remain disconnected," he said.

He thanked the World Bank Group for financing the project and said it would have long-term benefits, including job creation, stronger food security and reduced dependence on imports.

"These feeder roads are expected to have a transformative long-term impact by stimulating rural enterprise, creating jobs, enhancing value addition, and improving incomes in agricultural communities," he said.

The planned roads will link several communities across Niumi, Jokadou and Badibou districts, including routes from Kerr Jatta to Ndofan and Kerr Wali; Fass Ngaga Choi through Medina Mannen to Ndungu Kebbeh; and Kerr Seleh through Kerr Sidik, Kabakoto and Kerr Malick Nana to the Hakalang road.

Additional links will connect villages such as Kuntaya to Kerr Omar, and from Macca Farafenni to the main highway, as well as routes serving Illiasa, Katchang and Njawara.