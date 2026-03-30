Nigeria: 2027 - How Kwankwaso's Defection to ADC Will Shape Polls

LAGOS — Fresh political realignments ahead of the 2027 general elections gathered momentum at the weekend as former governor of Kano State and 2023 presidential candidate of the New Nigeria People's Party (NNPP), Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso, concluded plans to defect to the African Democratic Congress (ADC), a move that may significantly reshape the electoral landscape.

Vanguard gathered that Kwankwaso's decision followed the conclusion of high-level negotiations with the leadership of the ADC, amid speculations of a possible alliance that could produce an Obi-Kwankwaso presidential ticket.

Barring last-minute changes, Kwankwaso, who formally resigned from the NNPP, yesterday, will join the ADC, today, in Kano.

Multiple sources disclosed that while the development jolted the NNPP leadership, not all key figures in the party are willing to follow the former governor to his new political platform, a situation that could trigger internal realignments within the NNPP.

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National Publicity Secretary of the ADC, Mallam Bolaji Abdulahi, confirmed the move which, he said, would strengthen the opposition in its push to save the country against the All Progressives Congress, APC.

Also confirming the move, the Kwankwasiyya Movement, through its spokesperson, Habib Mohammed, said all arrangements had been concluded for Kwankwaso to join the ADC, directing members nationwide to immediately register and participate in the affairs of the party.

Mohammed said: "The Kwankwasiyya Movement wishes to formally inform all its members across Nigeria and the general public that our Supreme Leader, Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, has concluded all necessary arrangements to join African Democratic Congress, ADC."

He added that the former governor would formally register today at his residence in Kano, urging members to "fully engage in all party activities and contribute actively toward the growth, development, and success of the party at all levels."

Why Kwankwaso chose ADC

On why Kwankwaso opted for the ADC instead of the ruling APC, a source said: "APC has never been on the card. Some people wanted him to move to the APC because they needed him to go with them but after a while, they left him."

NNPP not awareof defection -- Party sources

Meanwhile, Vanguard learned that the NNPP leadership was not formally briefed before the announcement by the Kwankwasiyya Movement, with party insiders expressing surprise at the development.

A top party source said: "The announcement of Kwankwaso's movement to the ADC was made by the Kwankwasiyya Movement and not the NNPP. The NNPP leadership will meet and take a stand on it but the bottom line is that the party will remain and is going to be active."

The source, however, said it was unclear whether Kwankwaso had secured any specific position in the ADC, stressing that such decisions would depend on zoning arrangements and party primaries.

"From him, I do not know because he did not tell me anything. I have been out of the country and just came back to Lagos. I spoke with him on Saturday night and he told me that he was off to Kano today (Sunday) and that is to declare on Monday," the source said.

Providing insight into the emerging political calculations, the source added: "There are two schools of thought. Kwankwaso has come to believe that the South deserves another four years just to keep balance in the country but the Atiku group wants the presidency to rotate immediately. That is the difference in both Atiku and Kwankwaso.

"You will see that Kwankwaso's body language is to encourage southerners who have interests. We have seen him with Seyi Makinde, we have seen him with Peter Obi. In that context, I am not sure they have promised him anything but I know there was a lot of negotiation and it was only recently concluded."

Why I left NNPP -- Kwankwaso

In a formal resignation letter, Kwankwaso announced his exit from the NNPP, citing the need for strategic political realignment.

He said: "I wish to formally announce my resignation from the New Nigeria People's Party, NNPP, with immediate effect.

"I seize this opportunity to express my profound gratitude for the honour and privilege of serving as the party's national leader and its presidential candidate in the 2023 general elections. As a committed and bonafide member of the party, this was not an easy decision to make."

Strategic realignment

Explaining his decision, he added: "However, considering the current trajectory of the nation's political landscape, which calls for strategic realignment, I have found it necessary to identify with another political platform that offers the best opportunity to effectively change the nation."

Kwankwaso also appreciated the party leadership and members for their support, pledging continued collaboration in the interest of national development.

Kwankwaso's move'll strengthen ADC, opposition -- Abdulahi

In a chat with Vanguard, ADC national spokesman, Bolaji Abdullahi, said Kwankwaso would join the party in Kano.

"We are excited. It confirms what we have been saying that all opposition should come together. We are facing a common threat to our country. There's need to come together to save our country. Kwankwaso's coming will strengthen our party and boost the efforts to sack the APC from power," he said.

ADC working to adopt consensus option for 2027 presidential candidate - Bolaji Abdullahi

Meanwhile, the ADC, has said it was working to adopt a consensus approach in selecting its presidential candidate for the 2027 poll.

National Publicity Secretary of the party, Bolaji Abdullahi, who disclosed this during an appearance on 'One-on-One', an Arise TV programme, on Saturday, said the party had the options of direct primaries and consensus for electing its presidential candidate, adding that indirect primaries were "no longer on the table", as stipulated in the amended Electoral Act. He said the best option for the party would be a consensus.

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"We are trying as much as possible to adopt the consensus approach because that is the least costly for us. For us, the best case scenario is to be able to engineer consensus and that's what we are working on," he said.

Abdullahi also criticised the APC, arguing that the party's strength was tied to its current leadership.

"If you take power out of APC, APC is actually nothing. I know the party well. Post Bola Tinubu, they will unravel quickly, that even they would be surprised. He is the glue holding the party together," he said.

Abdullahi described the ruling party as a "special purpose vehicle" created to ensure the presidencies of the late Muhammadu Buhari and Tinubu, adding that the party had largely fulfilled that purpose.

He also pointed to the "APC's apparent anxiety" ahead of upcoming elections, saying "in any free and fair election in Nigeria today, there's no way APC will win.

"Why is a party with 32 governors and about 90 per cent of the National Assembly still panicking? Why are they still trying to destabilise other opposition parties?

"They should be preparing for Tinubu's win, given their overwhelming governance. But they are unsettled because they know in a free and fair election, there is no way they can win. Nigerians are tired of them," he said.

Atiku Abubakar, Peter Obi, and Rotimi Amaechi are some of the presidential hopefuls on the ADC platform.