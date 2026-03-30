Nigeria: Pound to Naira Exchange Rate Today, March 30, 2026

The British Pound Sterling opened the trading week with a notable upward trend against the Nigerian Naira, reflecting broader volatility in the global currency markets as investors digest the latest economic data from both London and Abuja.

Official Market Performance (NFEM)

At the Nigerian Foreign Exchange Market (NFEM), the Pound Sterling experienced a steady climb during the early morning session on Monday, March 30, 2026. Real-time data indicates that the exchange rate opened at ₦1,824.75 and rose to approximately ₦1,834.95 by mid-morning. This represents an appreciation of 0.56% for the Pound within just a few hours of trading.

This upward movement in the official window follows a period of relative stability last week. Analysts suggest the current shift is driven by a seasonal increase in demand for the Pound for international business settlements as the first quarter of the year draws to a close. Despite the uptick, the market remains liquid, supported by the Central Bank of Nigeria's (CBN) ongoing transparency measures and the Electronic Foreign Exchange Matching System (EFEMS).

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Parallel Market Trends

The informal market mirrored the gains seen in the official window. In major currency hubs like Lagos and Abuja, the Pound is currently trading between ₦1,910 and ₦1,940 for selling, while buying rates are quoted near ₦1,895.

While the parallel market premium persists, the gap remains significantly tighter than in previous years. Traders note that the consistent availability of foreign exchange through Bureau De Change (BDC) operators--now better integrated into the official supply chain--has prevented the kind of sharp, speculative spikes that historically characterized the end-of-quarter trading periods.

Economic Factors Influencing the GBP/NGN Pair

Several factors are currently at play in the valuation of the Pound against the Naira:

UK Interest Rate Outlook: Steady signals from the Bank of England regarding its inflation-fighting stance have kept the Pound attractive on the global stage.

Nigerian Reserve Stability: Nigeria's external reserves continue to hold firm near the $50 billion threshold, providing a buffer that prevents more aggressive depreciation of the Naira.

Foreign Inflows: Increased participation from foreign portfolio investors in the Nigerian debt market has helped stabilize the Naira overall, even as individual currencies like the Pound show temporary strength.

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Outlook

As the market approaches the close of the trading day, the Pound is expected to maintain its current range. Market participants will be closely watching for the CBN's end-of-month intervention volumes, which typically aim to smooth out excessive volatility. For those looking to settle tuition or travel costs in the coming weeks, the current narrowing of the spread between official and parallel rates offers a more predictable environment for financial planning.