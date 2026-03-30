Gambia: Tallinding North Ward Councillor Opens Community Clinic to Improve Access to Healthcare

The residents of Tallinding North in the Kanifing Municipality now have closer access to healthcare following the official commissioning of the Tallinding North Community Clinic on Thursday. The facility was inaugurated by the ward councillor, Baboucarr Mansally, in partnership with Spanish-based NGO Ser Humano - Be Human.

The event was attended by senior officials of the Kanifing Municipal Council, including the Mayor, Deputy Mayor and Chief Executive Officer (CEO), the National Assembly Member for Bundung-Ka Kunda, the Regional Health Director, local politicians, and community residents.

Since 2020, the partnership between the Tallinding North World Development Committee and Ser Humano has supported various sectors across the Gambia. Their initiatives include supplying medical equipment and protective gear to hospitals such as Tallinding South and Serekunda, providing educational materials and clothing, and redeveloping schools in Tallinding North and Bayaka.

Representing the Tallinding Alkalo, Mr Bou Badjie praised the councillor for delivering on a longstanding campaign promise.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

"This clinic is a facility we have yearned for several years but could not have," he said. "Thank God, with Mansally's proactive leadership, we are celebrating this milestone today."

He urged the community to take responsibility for the clinic's cleanliness and security and called for the provision of an ambulance to strengthen emergency services.

Francisco Javier Gasquez, Director General of Ser Humano, highlighted the NGO's 30-year history in the Gambia and their contribution to healthcare, education, and infrastructure.

"We feel very proud about this medical centre as it is very necessary here. Now the people of Tallinding North don't need to go elsewhere to get medical attention," Gasquez said. "This year, we have four more projects planned."

Regional Health Director Musa Camara described the opening as a symbol of commitment to quality healthcare and community well-being.

"This clinic represents hope and progress, ensuring that quality health care is not just an opportunity but a fundamental human right for all," he said. "Access to health care is one of the most fundamental pillars of a thriving society. A healthy society is an empowered society."

Camara added that the facility reduces long travel distances for residents, easing both financial and logistical burdens. He thanked the Ward Development Committee and Ser Humano for their collaboration and urged the community to take ownership of the clinic.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Gambia Health By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Also present, Mayor Talib Ahmed Bensouda praised the initiative, noting that its benefits would extend beyond Tallinding North to the entire municipality.

Ward Councillor Baboucarr Mansally said the clinic marks a "significant milestone" in the community's development and embodies the collective dreams of residents.

"Health is wealth, and any leadership that does not prioritise its people's well-being is incomplete," Mansally said. "This project stands as a testament that when promises are made, they are kept. It was made possible through the generous support of our partners at Ser Humano - Be Human."

The councillor said the clinic will initially operate as a Reproductive and Child Health (RCH) facility, prioritising the safety of mothers and the healthy development of children. Plans are in place to expand services and establish the clinic as a comprehensive community medical centre.

"I urge the community and health staff to monitor the facility with professionalism and diligence," Mansally concluded. "This clinic belongs to you, and its success depends on our collective care and support."