Ghana: Banking Strength Amid Economic Transition - Ghana's Banking Success, the Customer Struggle

opinion

GHANA'S banking sector has been one of the standout stories in the nation's economic recovery narrative. As the economy stabilises following years of fiscal and monetary turbulence, banks are reporting robust financial results even as many customers continue to face economic pressures.

In the 2025 financial year, banks in Ghana collectively posted record profits of approximately GH¢15.0 billion, up sharply from around GH¢10.4 billion in 2024. Within this broader context, GCB Bank PLC reported a Profit before Tax of GH¢3.17 billion for the same period, a remarkable 67.4 per cent increase year on year.

This performance reflects strength and resilience, yet it also raises important questions about the lived experience of businesses and households navigating the current economic environment.

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Banking sector resilience: facts and figures

According to the Bank of Ghana and recent sector data, Ghana's banking industry has completed a critical phase of recovery and is now positioned to support broader economic revival.

Key indicators from 2025 and early 2026 include:

· Deposit growth: Banking sector deposits grew by nearly 18 per cent, reflecting renewed confidence among depositors.

· Asset expansion: Total banking sector assets expanded significantly as confidence returned following the domestic debt crisis.

· Non-performing loans: The NPL ratio improved, declining to about 18.7 per cent in February 2026, down from higher levels in 2024 and 2025.

· Interest rate environment: The Bank of Ghana progressively cut the policy rate from 18 percent in late 2025 to 15.5 per cent in early 2026, reflecting confidence in easing inflation and economic stability.

· Inflation: Headline inflation slowed sharply to 5.4 per cent by December 2025, its lowest level in recent years, supporting macroeconomic stability.

These figures show that banks are now operating in a more predictable and less volatile environment than in the immediate post-debt restructuring years.

The drivers of bank profitability

The strong profitability of banks like GCB Bank is underpinned by several structural and cyclical factors:

Interest income: Even as policy rates eased, banks continued to earn from loan portfolios and fixed income instruments established during higher rate periods. Deposit mobilisation: Growth in deposits provided the liquidity base that supported expanded lending and investment activities. Diversified income streams: Fees, commissions, and digital transaction revenues contributed to overall profitability, even as net interest margins softened compared to earlier in 2025. Operational efficiency: Investment in digital platforms and streamlined processes helped contain costs and enhance service delivery.

These dynamics have enabled banks to grow their balance sheets, strengthen capital positions, and improve returns to shareholders.

The customer reality: Economic pressure and limited leverage

Despite banking sector strength, many businesses and households are still feeling the effects of earlier economic shocks and ongoing structural constraints.

Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) continue to face high borrowing costs. Although interest rates have begun to fall, average lending rates remained elevated through much of 2025, limiting growth and investment opportunities for smaller firms.

Household finances have also been under strain. While inflation has eased, the cumulative impact of previous high inflation periods has reduced real incomes and eroded savings. This has made it harder for many households to rebuild financial buffers or invest in productive assets.

Trust and investment confidence have been slow to fully recover. The experience of the Domestic Debt Exchange Programme, which reshaped returns on government instruments and extended maturities, has left some investors more cautious about long-term commitments.

In response, some businesses and individuals are increasingly exploring alternative financial avenues, including fintech solutions and informal financing mechanisms, which can offer quicker access but often at a higher cost.

Structural tensions: Stability versus inclusion

The current banking landscape reflects a tension between financial stability and broader economic inclusion.

Banks have prioritised risk management and capital preservation, which is appropriate given recent macroeconomic history. However, this has sometimes come at the expense of deeper engagement with the real economy, particularly segments that are perceived as higher risk.

Globally, similar patterns have been observed where tightening and easing cycles have influenced credit availability. Ghana's context, with its unique history of debt stress and recovery, amplifies these effects.

What stakeholders must take note of

For Ghana to fully translate banking sector gains into broad-based economic growth, coordinated action is needed across stakeholders:

Regulators must continue to balance prudential safeguards with incentives for inclusive credit growth. Policies that encourage responsible lending to SMEs and productive sectors are critical.

Banks need to innovate credit assessment tools, embrace data-driven risk modelling, and tailor products that meet the needs of underserved segments without compromising financial soundness.

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Government policy must reinforce macroeconomic stability while creating an environment that lowers sovereign risk and supports private sector expansion.

Businesses should strengthen financial reporting, adopt digital financial practices, and build credibility to improve access to formal credit.

Households and investors must deepen financial literacy and diversify their financial portfolios to better manage risk and optimise returns.

Conclusion: Aligning profit with purpose

Ghana's banking sector has made significant strides. Improved capital adequacy, expanding deposits, and record profitability reflect a sector that has navigated past crises and positioned itself for future growth.

However, true success must be measured not only by financial statements but also by the degree to which banks contribute to economic empowerment. Sustainable growth requires that profitability be matched with meaningful support for businesses and households alike.

The challenge now is to bridge the gap between institutional performance and real-world economic outcomes. When banks thrive and their customers thrive with them, Ghana's financial system will have truly fulfilled its promise.