Ghana: Strong Growth Cements Omnibsic's Market Position - Records 104 Percent Profit Increase in 2025

OmniBSIC Bank Ghana Ltd has delivered an impressive performance in 2025, with profit before tax soaring by 104 per cent to GH¢641 million.

This was driven by a rapidly expanding balance sheet, stronger net interest income, and solid gains from trading activities. The bank's total assets more than doubled to GH¢21.58 billion, powered by strong growth in cash balances and investment securities, while customer deposits also doubled to GH¢16.56 billion.

This signals that the indigenous lender is gaining significant market share in the industry.

Analyses of the bank's 2025 financial results released recently revealed that the strong growth in deposits and assets has positioned OmniBSIC Bank as a preferred haven for clients seeking deeper liquidity and lending capacity.

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Its Managing Director, Daniel Asiedu, indicated that the surge in profits and trading gains also enables the bank to scale up credit to the private sector and invest in growth at a time when the economy is showing strong indications of stability.

"For the economy, our rapid expansion underscores a gradual restoration of confidence in the financial system and points to a more resilient flow of capital to support economic activity," Mr. Asiedu revealed.

A closer look at OmniBSIC Bank's results further showed strong growth momentum. Interest income nearly doubled to GH¢2.46 billion, while net interest income jumped to GH¢1.17 billion from GH¢545.8 million.

The surge in net income showed stronger pricing and a bigger, more productive balance sheet. Fees and trading lines also turned in impressive results, with net fees rising to GH¢109.1 million and trading income hitting GH¢143.4 million. These ultimately doubled the bank's operating income to GH¢1.43 billion from GH¢746.1 million in 2024.

Though OmniBSIC absorbed higher costs, including GH¢362.1 million in personnel expenses and GH¢268.2 million in other operating costs in the year under review, the results showed that the bank still managed to double pre-tax profit to GH¢640.9 million, indicating resilience.

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The results also showed that the bank's risk metrics improved. The non-performing loan ratio eased to 23.09 per cent last year from 26.99 per cent in 2024, and the capital adequacy ratio rose to 17.84 per cent from 13.66 per cent, strengthening its ability to absorb losses.

Liquidity stayed very strong, despite easing slightly. The results indicated that the bank still held enough cash and near-cash assets to cover about 95 per cent of all customer deposits.

Guarantees and other off-balance sheet commitments also dropped to GH¢803 million, down from GH¢1.19 billion, meaning the bank has fewer risky obligations sitting in the background, according to the results.

On the balance sheet, cash and balances with banks surged to GH¢9 billion, and investment securities climbed to GH¢10.19 billion, while loans and advances grew to GH¢1.39 billion, a conservative asset mix that preserves earnings and liquidity while credit conditions normalised.

The results showed that deposits from banks rose to GH¢3.58 billion, providing additional wholesale funding flexibility alongside the strong retail and corporate deposits base.

Shareholders' funds increased to GH¢1.11 billion, reflecting retained earnings and regulatory transfers.

OmniBSIC's MD, who is also a reverend minister and Chairman of the International Presbytery of Fountain Gate Chapel (FGC), noted that the bank was well armed to support businesses to expand.

He said the 95 per cent liquidity ratio and operating cash generation above GH¢12 billion gave it more flexibility to support clients and selectively grow loans.