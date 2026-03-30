Ghana: Respect Ghana's Position On LGBTQ+ - Pres Mahama Tells International Partners

President John Dramani Mahama has explained to the international community that Ghana's public policy is shaped by its legal traditions, cultural values, and societal consensus.

Consequently, he has asked them, especially international partners, to respect the country's position on Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, and Queer (LGBTQ+) issues.

"The issue of LGBTQ rights is a motive, and they are not completely settled in terms of their nuances and arguments, not only in Ghana but all over the world. Even in the United States, you still have discourse on LGBTQ+ rights. There are still 26 states in America that have legislation that restricts LGBTQ+ rights," he explained.

Speaking in an interview on his just-ended official visit to the USA, where he led preparatory advocacy at the UN, President Mahama said the country's international partners must understand that public policy was grounded in legal traditions, cultural context, and social consensus.

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According to President Mahama, LGBTQ+ rights issues globally were complex and remained unresolved, even in the USA.

On the Sexual Rights and Family Values Bill currently before Parliament, he clarified that it is a private member's bill, as allowed under Ghana's legislative framework.

Accordingly, President Mahama said the parliamentary process, including engagement with civil society groups and the broader Ghanaian community, was underway to ensure that it reflects Ghana's values while protecting the rights of LGBTQ+ persons.

Having sworn an oath to protect and defend the Constitution, President Mahama said he had little to do when the bill was passed other than to act in accordance with its provisions.

"I swore an oath to uphold the Constitution. And so the representatives of the people will discuss the bill, and once they pass it, then it comes up to the presidency. And the Constitution gives various pathways for dealing with it. If I object to the bill, I can send it back to Parliament. If there are issues that need to be dealt with, we have the Council of State, which I can refer it to for advice," he elaborated.

The LGBTQ+ issue was revived following reports that Lincoln University withdrew a planned conferment on President Mahama because of his and Ghana's position on the matter.

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In the wake of the renewed discussion, President Mahama has received plaudits from the Christian community for his stance.

"We, the Archbishops and Bishops of the Ghana Catholic Bishops' Conference (GCBC), express our fraternal solidarity with His Excellency John Dramani Mahama following the recent withdrawal of an honorary doctorate by Lincoln University in the United States," a statement signed by the Conference's President and Bishop of Sunyani, Most Rev. Matthew Kwasi Gyamfi, read in part.

For the Assemblies of God Church, of which President Mahama is a member, his position reflects the teachings of the Holy Bible.

"The joy is unconfined because our member has been found worthy of global disdain for his ironclad stand against LGBTQ+ practices. It resonates with the biblical scenario in Acts 5:41, when 'the apostles left the Sanhedrin, rejoicing because they had been counted worthy of suffering disgrace for the Name of the Lord,"' a statement signed by the Church's General Secretary, Reverend Ernest Birikorang, declared.

Meanwhile, President Mahama has been honoured with the World Statesperson Award by the World Affairs Council in Philadelphia, USA, for his dedication to good governance.