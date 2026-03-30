Nigeria: Plateau Attack - Unijos Suspends Exams

Jos — The University of Jos has suspended all examinations scheduled for Monday and Tuesday following growing tension in Jos, after a deadly attack in Anguwan Rukuba, Jos North Local Government Area of Plateau State.

The management of the institution also advised students and staff to remain indoors and stay vigilant.

Eyewitnesses said the attackers, who rode on motorcycles, stormed the community at about 7:30 pm while residents were going about their normal activities, firing indiscriminately and causing panic.

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Many people were killed, while several others sustained injuries in the attack.

In the aftermath, irate youths reportedly blocked roads in the area and attacked motorcycle riders and passengers.

In a statement issued on Sunday, the Deputy Registrar, Information and Public Relations, Emmanuel Madugu, said the incident had heightened tension, necessitating the decision.

"In view of the late evening fatal attacks by unknown gunmen on residents of Angwan Rukuba (an area that hosts many staff and students of the University), and the consequential tensions it has generated in and around the area and environs.

"The Vice Chancellor has directed that All examinations scheduled to hold on Monday 30th, and Tuesday 31st March, 2026 are postponed, and will be rescheduled accordingly. That members of the University community be advised to be very vigilant and extra careful with their movements (On and off Campus) with IMMEDIATE EFFECT.

"For emphasis, members are strongly advised to AVOID COMING OUT VERY EARLY IN THE MORNING, and should REPORT IMMEDIATELY any sign or shadow of breach of the public peace to the University Security Division on 08035895323.

"University Management is actively liaising with the relevant Security agencies and monitoring the situation to ensure the safety of lives of members of the University community. Further relevant updates will be communicated in due course," the statement added.