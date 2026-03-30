Nigeria: Amvca 2026 - 'Gingerrr,' 'The Herd, ' 'To Kill a Monkey,' Others Dominate Nominee List [full List]

The awards feature a total of 32 categories, including 18 decided by a jury, 11 open to public voting, and three special recognition honours.

The Africa Magic Viewers' Choice Awards (AMVCA) has unveiled the nominees for its 12th edition, with 'Gingerrr' and 'The Herd' emerging as the frontrunners, securing nine nominations each in what promises to be a fiercely competitive awards season.

The nominations were announced on Sunday, during a live broadcast on Africa Magic channels, hosted by award-winning actor Chimezie Imo.

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Closely trailing the top contenders are 'To Kill A Monkey,' which earned eight nominations, and 'My Father's Shadow,' with seven nominations. Together, these titles reflect what organisers describe as a strong year for African film and television, marked by compelling storytelling, technical excellence, and diverse narratives.

Gingerrr and The Herd are two hit Nigerian films from late 2025 that achieved both box-office success and major award recognition. The Herd is a crime thriller about insecurity and kidnapping, directed by Daniel Etim-Effiong, while Gingerrr is a fast-paced Lagos drama about hustlers, directed by Yemi Morafa. Gingerrr earned nearly ₦400 million shortly after release.

Mixed grill

In the acting categories, a mix of veterans and emerging talents secured nominations.

Notably, Sola Sobowale received nominations in both lead and supporting categories, alongside actors such as Uzor Arukwe and Lateef Adedimeji, who also earned multiple nods.

Meanwhile, Genoveva Umeh clinched her first-ever Best Lead Actress nomination, positioning her as one of the talents to watch ahead of the ceremony.

Organisers confirmed that voting for public categories opened at 8:00 p.m. on Sunday, [29 March] via the official AMVCA website.

The awards feature 32 categories: 18 decided by a jury, 11 open to public voting, and three special recognition honours.

The 12th edition of the AMVCA is scheduled for Saturday, 9 May 2026, with expectations high for a night celebrating excellence across Africa's film and television industry.

The upcoming edition follows the 11th AMVCA, which saw Freedom Way win Best Movie, while Seven Doors dominated acting, with Femi Adebayo and Chioma Chukwuka-Akpotha winning lead roles. Other winners included Awam Amkpa (Best Director), Gabriel Afolayan and Mercy Aigbe (supporting roles), and Kayode Kasum, who received the Trailblazer Award.

Full list of 2026 nominees

Best Digital Content Creator

Dr Judgina - Situationally Transmitted Delusion

Elozonam Ogbolu & Genoveva Umeh - Situationally Transmitted Delusion

Destiny Ogie Osarewinda - The Marriage List

Emmanuel Kanaga & Sophia Chisom - Leave To Live

Benedict Ehimare Oriaifo - The Rate Race

Maryam Apaokagi-Greene (Taaoma) - Luxury Koko

Steve Chuks - August Meeting Election

Akwaman - Did I Hear Muah

Best Indigenous Language (Southern Africa)

Bet I Love You - Joseph Duke, Keamogetse Modise

Sebata: The Beast

Ben Made It - Thabang Mathumetse, Thapelo Dikhutso

Terra of Queens and Kuma 2 - Neo Leonardo Mokoena

Tlhaho Ya Mosadi - Naledi Galane et al.

Best Indigenous Language (East Africa)

Inside Job - Kamau Wandug'u et al.

Sayari - Omar Hamza, June Wairegi

Addis Fikir - Leul Shoaferaw

My Son - Isarito Mwakalindile

Kimote - Hassan Mageye

Best Short Film

Rise - Jessie J. Rowlands

Fleas - Jordy Sank

Telephone - Fimisinuola Adejonwo

Hussainin - Orire Nwani, Josh Olaoluwa

My Body, God's Temple - Uzoamaka Power

Best Indigenous Language (West Africa)

The Serpent's Gift - Winifred Mena-Ajakpovi

Lisabi: A Legend Is Born - Lateef Adedimeji

Labake Olododo - Iyabo Ojo et al.

Aljana - Grace Yakubu

Olorisha - Abiola Adeshina

Best Indigenous Language (North Africa)

The Omnipresent - Youssef Ben Khalifa

The Delivery - Abdalla Ezyan

The Hidden Voice - Houssem Eddine Abdelwahed

This Is Portsaid - Abdalla Ezyan

Artal Alhanin - Mohamed Awad et al.

Best Indigenous Language (Central Africa)

Mabanda - Kang Quintus

Safou: A Gift From Nature - Nyasha Makamba

Golden Spoon - Egbe Francis Ettabrown

Best Scripted M-Net Original

Adam To Eve

Mother of the Brides

The Yard

The Low Priest

Bobo

Best Unscripted M-Net Original

Nigerian Idol (S10)

Ultimate Girls Trip: Africa

Chapa Chapa My Love

Out N About (Harar)

Undugu

Best Indigenous M-Net Original

Inimba

Kukoyi

Undugu

Out N' About (Harar)

Kampala Creme (S2)

The Chocolate Empire

Mgbuka

Best Supporting Actress

Linda Ejiofor - The Herd

Olamide Kidbaby - Oversabi Aunty

Bisola Aiyeola - Gingerrr

Sola Sobowale - The Covenant Series

Nadia Dutch - Aljana

Amal Umar - The Herd

Juliebrenda Nyambura - MTV Shuga Mashariki

Funke Akindele - Behind The Scene

Best Lead Actor

Mike Ezuruonye - Oversabi Aunty

Lateef Adedimeji - Lisabi: A Legend Is Born

William Benson - To Kill A Monkey

Kanayo O. Kanayo - Grandpa Must Obey

Khumbuza Meyiwa - Bet I Love You

Uzor Arukwe - Colours of Fire

Wale Ojo - 3 Cold Dishes

Femi Branch - Red Circle

Best Cinematography

My Father's Shadow

To Kill A Monkey

The Herd

Finding Nina

The Serpent's Gift

Stitches

Gingerrr

Best Art Direction

The Serpent's Gift

The Herd

Colours of Fire

Aljana

Suky

Inimba

Best Documentary

Beyond Olympic Glory

The Good x The Bad of Afrobeat

The People Shall

Not Addressing This Anymore

BOU

Best Score/Music

My Father's Shadow

3 Cold Dishes

Osamede

Gingerrr

The Party

MTV Shuga Mashariki

To Kill A Monkey

Best Writing (TV Series)

The Wives

MTV Shuga Mashariki

Our Husband

Addis Fikir

Baba Oh

The Party

Gizat

Best Writing (Movie)

The Herd

My Father's Shadow

Blackout

Cards On The Table

Gingerrr

Suky

3 Cold Dishes

Best Costume Design

The Serpent's Gift

The Real Housewives of Lagos S2

Colours of Fire

Something About The Briggs

To Kill A Monkey

Best Sound Design

My Father's Shadow

Gingerrr

Ben Made It

The Party

Sebata (The Beast)

The Herd

Best Series (Scripted)

To Kill A Monkey

The Yard

The Chocolate Empire

Inimba

Kash Money

Best Make-up

Behind The Scenes

Lisabi: A Legend Is Born

Gingerrr

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Abanisete

Warlord

Suky

Labake Olododo

Best Lead Actress

Linda Ejiofor - The Serpent's Gift

Bimbo Akintola - To Kill A Monkey

Ifeoma Fafunwa - The Lost Days

Ariyike Owolagba - Something About The Briggs

Sola Sobowale - Her Excellency

Scarlet Gomez - Behind The Scenes

Genoveva Umeh - The Herd

Gloria Anozie-Young - Mother of the Brides

Best Supporting Actor

Simileoluwa Hassan - The Yard

Lateef Adedimeji - Gingerrr

Gabriel Afolayan - Colours of Fire

Bucci Franklin - To Kill A Monkey

Femi Adeboye - Agesinkole 2

Femi Branch - Red Circle

Uzor Arukwe - Behind The Scenes

Best Director

Akinola Davies Jr - My Father's Shadow

Tunde Kelani - Cordelia

James Kalu Omokwe - Osamede

Daniel Etim-Effiong - The Herd

Yemi Morafa - Gingerrr

Asurf Amuwa Oluseyi - 3 Cold Dishes

Best Editing

Cordelia

My Father's Shadow

Landline

3 Cold Dishes

Osamede

To Kill A Monkey

Best Movie

Gingerrr

The Herd

My Father's Shadow

3 Cold Dishes

The Serpent's Gift

Behind The Scenes

Best Series (Unscripted)

The Real Housewives of Lagos S3

Nigerian Idol S10

Ultimate Girls Trip: Africa

Offair With Gbemi and Toolz

Out N' About (Harar)