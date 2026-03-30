Nigeria: Amvca 2026 - 'Gingerrr,' 'The Herd, ' 'To Kill a Monkey,' Others Dominate Nominee List [full List]

The awards feature a total of 32 categories, including 18 decided by a jury, 11 open to public voting, and three special recognition honours.
The Africa Magic Viewers' Choice Awards (AMVCA) has unveiled the nominees for its 12th edition, with 'Gingerrr' and 'The Herd' emerging as the frontrunners, securing nine nominations each in what promises to be a fiercely competitive awards season.
The nominations were announced on Sunday, during a live broadcast on Africa Magic channels, hosted by award-winning actor Chimezie Imo.
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Closely trailing the top contenders are 'To Kill A Monkey,' which earned eight nominations, and 'My Father's Shadow,' with seven nominations. Together, these titles reflect what organisers describe as a strong year for African film and television, marked by compelling storytelling, technical excellence, and diverse narratives.
Gingerrr and The Herd are two hit Nigerian films from late 2025 that achieved both box-office success and major award recognition. The Herd is a crime thriller about insecurity and kidnapping, directed by Daniel Etim-Effiong, while Gingerrr is a fast-paced Lagos drama about hustlers, directed by Yemi Morafa. Gingerrr earned nearly ₦400 million shortly after release.
Mixed grill
In the acting categories, a mix of veterans and emerging talents secured nominations.
Notably, Sola Sobowale received nominations in both lead and supporting categories, alongside actors such as Uzor Arukwe and Lateef Adedimeji, who also earned multiple nods.
Meanwhile, Genoveva Umeh clinched her first-ever Best Lead Actress nomination, positioning her as one of the talents to watch ahead of the ceremony.
Organisers confirmed that voting for public categories opened at 8:00 p.m. on Sunday, [29 March] via the official AMVCA website.
The awards feature 32 categories: 18 decided by a jury, 11 open to public voting, and three special recognition honours.
The 12th edition of the AMVCA is scheduled for Saturday, 9 May 2026, with expectations high for a night celebrating excellence across Africa's film and television industry.
The upcoming edition follows the 11th AMVCA, which saw Freedom Way win Best Movie, while Seven Doors dominated acting, with Femi Adebayo and Chioma Chukwuka-Akpotha winning lead roles. Other winners included Awam Amkpa (Best Director), Gabriel Afolayan and Mercy Aigbe (supporting roles), and Kayode Kasum, who received the Trailblazer Award.
Full list of 2026 nominees
Best Digital Content Creator
Dr Judgina - Situationally Transmitted Delusion
Elozonam Ogbolu & Genoveva Umeh - Situationally Transmitted Delusion
Destiny Ogie Osarewinda - The Marriage List
Emmanuel Kanaga & Sophia Chisom - Leave To Live
Benedict Ehimare Oriaifo - The Rate Race
Maryam Apaokagi-Greene (Taaoma) - Luxury Koko
Steve Chuks - August Meeting Election
Akwaman - Did I Hear Muah
Best Indigenous Language (Southern Africa)
Bet I Love You - Joseph Duke, Keamogetse Modise
Sebata: The Beast
Ben Made It - Thabang Mathumetse, Thapelo Dikhutso
Terra of Queens and Kuma 2 - Neo Leonardo Mokoena
Tlhaho Ya Mosadi - Naledi Galane et al.
Best Indigenous Language (East Africa)
Inside Job - Kamau Wandug'u et al.
Sayari - Omar Hamza, June Wairegi
Addis Fikir - Leul Shoaferaw
My Son - Isarito Mwakalindile
Kimote - Hassan Mageye
Best Short Film
Rise - Jessie J. Rowlands
Fleas - Jordy Sank
Telephone - Fimisinuola Adejonwo
Hussainin - Orire Nwani, Josh Olaoluwa
My Body, God's Temple - Uzoamaka Power
Best Indigenous Language (West Africa)
The Serpent's Gift - Winifred Mena-Ajakpovi
Lisabi: A Legend Is Born - Lateef Adedimeji
Labake Olododo - Iyabo Ojo et al.
Aljana - Grace Yakubu
Olorisha - Abiola Adeshina
Best Indigenous Language (North Africa)
The Omnipresent - Youssef Ben Khalifa
The Delivery - Abdalla Ezyan
The Hidden Voice - Houssem Eddine Abdelwahed
This Is Portsaid - Abdalla Ezyan
Artal Alhanin - Mohamed Awad et al.
Best Indigenous Language (Central Africa)
Mabanda - Kang Quintus
Safou: A Gift From Nature - Nyasha Makamba
Golden Spoon - Egbe Francis Ettabrown
Best Scripted M-Net Original
Adam To Eve
Mother of the Brides
The Yard
The Low Priest
Bobo
Best Unscripted M-Net Original
Nigerian Idol (S10)
Ultimate Girls Trip: Africa
Chapa Chapa My Love
Out N About (Harar)
Undugu
Best Indigenous M-Net Original
Inimba
Kukoyi
Undugu
Out N' About (Harar)
Kampala Creme (S2)
The Chocolate Empire
Mgbuka
Best Supporting Actress
Linda Ejiofor - The Herd
Olamide Kidbaby - Oversabi Aunty
Bisola Aiyeola - Gingerrr
Sola Sobowale - The Covenant Series
Nadia Dutch - Aljana
Amal Umar - The Herd
Juliebrenda Nyambura - MTV Shuga Mashariki
Funke Akindele - Behind The Scene
Best Lead Actor
Mike Ezuruonye - Oversabi Aunty
Lateef Adedimeji - Lisabi: A Legend Is Born
William Benson - To Kill A Monkey
Kanayo O. Kanayo - Grandpa Must Obey
Khumbuza Meyiwa - Bet I Love You
Uzor Arukwe - Colours of Fire
Wale Ojo - 3 Cold Dishes
Femi Branch - Red Circle
Best Cinematography
My Father's Shadow
To Kill A Monkey
The Herd
Finding Nina
The Serpent's Gift
Stitches
Gingerrr
Best Art Direction
The Serpent's Gift
The Herd
Colours of Fire
Aljana
Suky
Inimba
Best Documentary
Beyond Olympic Glory
The Good x The Bad of Afrobeat
The People Shall
Not Addressing This Anymore
BOU
Best Score/Music
My Father's Shadow
3 Cold Dishes
Osamede
Gingerrr
The Party
MTV Shuga Mashariki
To Kill A Monkey
Best Writing (TV Series)
The Wives
MTV Shuga Mashariki
Our Husband
Addis Fikir
Baba Oh
The Party
Gizat
Best Writing (Movie)
The Herd
My Father's Shadow
Blackout
Cards On The Table
Gingerrr
Suky
3 Cold Dishes
Best Costume Design
The Serpent's Gift
The Real Housewives of Lagos S2
Colours of Fire
Something About The Briggs
To Kill A Monkey
Best Sound Design
My Father's Shadow
Gingerrr
Ben Made It
The Party
Sebata (The Beast)
The Herd
Best Series (Scripted)
To Kill A Monkey
The Yard
The Chocolate Empire
Inimba
Kash Money
Best Make-up
Behind The Scenes
Lisabi: A Legend Is Born
Gingerrr
Abanisete
Warlord
Suky
Labake Olododo
Best Lead Actress
Linda Ejiofor - The Serpent's Gift
Bimbo Akintola - To Kill A Monkey
Ifeoma Fafunwa - The Lost Days
Ariyike Owolagba - Something About The Briggs
Sola Sobowale - Her Excellency
Scarlet Gomez - Behind The Scenes
Genoveva Umeh - The Herd
Gloria Anozie-Young - Mother of the Brides
Best Supporting Actor
Simileoluwa Hassan - The Yard
Lateef Adedimeji - Gingerrr
Gabriel Afolayan - Colours of Fire
Bucci Franklin - To Kill A Monkey
Femi Adeboye - Agesinkole 2
Femi Branch - Red Circle
Uzor Arukwe - Behind The Scenes
Best Director
Akinola Davies Jr - My Father's Shadow
Tunde Kelani - Cordelia
James Kalu Omokwe - Osamede
Daniel Etim-Effiong - The Herd
Yemi Morafa - Gingerrr
Asurf Amuwa Oluseyi - 3 Cold Dishes
Best Editing
Cordelia
My Father's Shadow
Landline
3 Cold Dishes
Osamede
To Kill A Monkey
Best Movie
Gingerrr
The Herd
My Father's Shadow
3 Cold Dishes
The Serpent's Gift
Behind The Scenes
Best Series (Unscripted)
The Real Housewives of Lagos S3
Nigerian Idol S10
Ultimate Girls Trip: Africa
Offair With Gbemi and Toolz
Out N' About (Harar)