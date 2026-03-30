Nigeria: Forest Day - Dangote Cement Transport Plants Trees in Obajana

The Transport Unit of Dangote Cement Plc, Obajana, has embarked on a large-scale tree-planting exercise and distribution of seedlings in commemoration of the 2026 International Day of Forests as part of its commitment to environmental sustainability,

In a statement, the company disclosed that 13 schools were also provided with seedlings, even as it planted hundreds of trees.

Speaking at the event, Divisional Director Transport (DDT), Col Hemant Rana (rtd), said: "Forests play a vital role in regulating our climate, supporting biodiversity, and providing essential resources for humans."

Col. Rana, represented by the Assistant Divisional Director, Transport, Mr. Abdullahi Aliyu, stated that the awareness session and demonstration align with the company's ongoing commitment to educating and inspiring stakeholders, while taking practical steps to mitigate deforestation and environmental degradation.

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According to him, the symbolic tree planting and distribution of seedlings to selected schools is a step towards building a culture of environmental stewardship among the younger generation.

"We believe that when we plant trees, we plant hope for cleaner air, better climate, and a more sustainable future, " he added.

The theme for the 2026 International Day for Forests is 'Forests and Economies', which shows their role in providing jobs, sustainable livelihoods, and economic resilience.

In his remark, Sustainability Lead of the Dangote Cement Transport Nigeria, Mr. Olumide Balogun, said forests are not just collections of trees; they are life-support systems, adding that they regulate rainfall, improve air quality, prevent soil erosion, and provide habitat for countless species.

Balogun urged all stakeholders to support in nurturing the trees to maturity.

He said: "As we mark today's International Day of Forests, we are also renewing our commitment to expand this effort. We will continue to plant more trees, nurture those already planted, and work closely with our communities to ensure their survival and impact."

Also speaking, Human Resources and Admin Manager at Transport's Post Trip Inspection Unit, Mr. Marcos-Akuso Daniel, said: "As we mark today's International Day of Forests, we are not only celebrating what has been achieved, but also reaffirming our commitment to do more, plant more trees, deepen community participation, and strengthen our role as a responsible corporate citizen."

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International Day of Forests is celebrated annually on March 21 to raise awareness about the crucial importance of all types of forests and trees outside forests. Established by the UN General Assembly in 2012, this day highlights how forests provide food, medicine, clean water, and support the livelihoods of billions of people.