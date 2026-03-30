Nigeria: International friendly - Ajayi, Ogbu Doubt for Super Eagles Against Jordan

Super Eagles coach, Eric Chelle could be without two of his key defenders when Nigeria takes on Jordan on Tuesday.

Nigeria is fresh off a 2-1 victory over Iran at the Corendon Airlines Stadium on Friday. Goals from Akor Adams and Moses Simon sealed the win for the 2025 AFCON bronze medalists.

With that game done and dusted, preparations have begun in earnest for Chelle's men as they face the Al-Nashama of Jordan in their second friendly of the international break.

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However, coach Chelle might have to navigate the fixture without two of his trusted defenders. Recall that he was already without the services of stars like Victor Osimhen, Ola Aina, Calvin Bassey, and Stanley Nwabali for the Iran game. Now, two more names could be added to that list.

Going into the Jordan game, Chelle could be without the services of Hull City and Slavia Prague stars Semi Ajayi and Igoh Ogbu.

In the last game against Iran, Ajayi was taken off at halftime and replaced by Emmanuel Fernandez. However, the exact reason for the switch was not revealed after the match.

Ogbu also started the Iran game, but he was forced off in the 56th minute and replaced by Chibuike Nwaiwu, who made his debut. For Ogbu, it appeared to be an injury, but the severity of the issue has not yet been disclosed.

Meanwhile, the Super Eagles media team released videos of the squad in recovery training on Saturday afternoon, and both Ogbu and Ajayi were conspicuously missing from the footage.

It was also noted that nine of the players who started against Iran took part in a light jog. The only two starters absent were Ajayi and Ogbu.

Nonetheless, their absence from Saturday's training session could just be a precautionary measure to prevent any serious injury for either player.

The Super Eagles still have training sessions scheduled for today and Monday before their game against Jordan on Tuesday, so Ajayi and Ogbu could still return in time for the clash.