Nigeria: Newest Super Eagles Acquisition, Nernandez Reveals Why He Dons Number '37' Jersey

New Super Eagles recruit, Emmanuel Fernandez has revealed he wore the number 37 jersey during Nigeria versus Iran match on Friday, in memory of his late brother.

The 24-year-old has been making waves this season, scoring six goals in 27 games for Rangers, despite only joining from Peterborough for €2.9m last summer.

He was given a maiden call-up to the Nigerian National team for the March International break, and came on to make his debut on Friday evening, replacing Semi Ajayi at half-time as the Super Eagles secured a 2-1 win over Iran.

Speaking with Rangers TV, Fernandez recalled beautiful memories of his eldest brother during Christmas before his passing.

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In a bid to honour the memories, he chose to wear the number 37, the age of his brother when he died.

"My brother passed away at 37, so it's like the only way to do things for him. Obviously, the age gap was over 15 years, so, as I was growing up, he was having his children and going to the University.

"He studied Engineering, and had three children. It's tough, you know, because I feel like I want to be there for him, do a lot for him and his family, but it's upsetting to lose someone like that; it's hard on the family.

"It's why I wear his number. He had a good, charismatic energy and always tried to help whenever anyone needed something.

"Every Christmas, everyone got a present, even if it was something little. I'm grateful for him. Some things in life are more important than others.

"Staying and being around family, important moments. Obviously, there's my mum who will take it harder because she's losing her son, but I just try to share as many moments because anything can happen.

"When he passed, I played a game a few days later, and now everything I do on the pitch is for him. It makes me want to fight to see how far I can go," the striker-turned-defender concluded.