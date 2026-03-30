Nigeria: Naval Troops Kill IPOB-Led Specialists, Destroy Explosives - - Official

In a press statement posted on Facebook Sunday evening, Naval spokesperson, Abiodun Folorunsho, said the operation was carried out by the Naval Base Oguta Tactical Patrol Squadron in Orsu Local Government Area.

The Nigerian Navy says its troops have killed two improvised explosive device (IED) specialists linked to the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and its armed wing, the Eastern Security Network (ESN), during a clearance operation in Imo State.

In a press statement posted on Facebook Sunday evening, Naval spokesperson, Abiodun Folorunsho, said the operation was carried out by the Naval Base Oguta Tactical Patrol Squadron in Orsu Local Government Area.

While the Navy did not state the exact date the clearance operation took place, it said it formed part of a joint effort with other security agencies targeting suspected IPOB/ESN hideouts in the Orsu-Ihiteukwa axis, including the Mother Valley general area.

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"The Nigerian Navy, through Naval Base Oguta Tactical Patrol Squadron, has recorded a major operational success during a clearance operation in Orsu Local Government Area of Imo State. Leading a joint effort with other security agencies, naval troops cleared suspected IPOB/ESN hideouts within the Orsu-Ihiteukwa axis, including the Mother Valley general area," the statement read.

The Navy disclosed that troops encountered multiple improvised explosive devices during the operation, confirming the presence of an active IED network in the area.

"During the operation, troops encountered multiple Improvised Explosive Devices, confirming the presence of an active IED network. Subsequent exploitation led to the discovery of an IED-making facility, where naval personnel executed a coordinated ambush, neutralizing two IED specialists," it added.

It further stated that all recovered explosives were safely destroyed at the scene to eliminate risks to civilians and security personnel.

The Navy also reported that no casualties were recorded among its personnel.

"All personnel and equipment remained intact, and the operation was concluded successfully."

Reaffirming its stance, the Navy said it remains committed to sustained, intelligence-driven operations in collaboration with other agencies to dismantle criminal networks and restore peace in the region.

"The Nigerian Navy reaffirms its commitment to sustaining aggressive, intelligence-driven operations, in collaboration with other security agencies, to dismantle criminal networks and restore lasting peace in the region."