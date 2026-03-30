Nigeria: AbIA Converts Government House to Hotel

Umuahia — The Abia State Government says it is converting its new Government House to a hotel, to be managed by a five-star brand.

Governor Alex Otti announced this last Friday during his March 2026 monthly media chat.

He also said that the state-of-the-art central bus terminal in Umuahia, which he described as the largest in the country, was almost due for commissioning.

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The new Government House was built by the previous administration at Ogurube Layout, Umuahia, which planned to move all arms of government and offices to the area which already harboured the Legislature, Judiciary, workers' secretariat and landmark public buildings, including the International Conference Centre.

However, that administration didn't complete the project, prompting Governor Otti, when he assumed office in 2023, to reject and declare the new Government House unfit for human habitation.

The gigantic edifice has been lying fallow until the Otti administration decided to convert it to a hotel.

Otti said the decision was arrived at after his administration had resolved to retain Abia's seat of power at its present location at Library Avenue, Afara Umuahia, instead of moving it to Ogurube Layout as contemplated by the previous administration.

Otti said discussions with a five-star brand to manage the Government House-converted hotel have reached advanced stages.

"We are also at advanced stages in discussions with a five-star brand that will be taking up the new Government House that was built at Ogurube Layout.

"And the reason is that I'm sure you can see that work is going on very quickly in this place (the present Government House), which we decided is the ideal place for a Government House. The Government House is not moving from here.," he said.

"So, since it's not moving, we've decided to hand over the other building to a hotel chain. So, by the time the agreements are concluded, you will get to know which five-star brand we are talking about," he added.

The governor also hinted that the newly constructed Umuahia Central Bus Terminal in the city centre would be completed and inaugurated soon.

"The entire place is being cleaned up now. And by the time it's done, we will start pilot activities and eventually commission it," he said.

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Also, Governor Otti said that construction of the runway of the Abia International Airport was progressing smoothly, explaining the airport project is a partnership with the federal government.

According to him, while the state is building the runway, the federal government is in charge of the airport terminal and other projects.

He said he was hopeful of timely execution of project because the same contractor was handling all the projects for both the state and federal government.

"So, hopefully, in no distant time, the airport will be completed and be opened for public use," he said.