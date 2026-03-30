Nigeria: Jet Blast Damages United Nigeria Aircraft At Lagos Airport

A United Nigeria Airlines aircraft has been damaged in a ground incident at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MM2), Lagos, following a jet blast from a nearby aircraft.

The airline confirmed the development in a travel advisory issued on Sunday, stating that the affected aircraft, an Embraer 190, was parked at the domestic terminal when the incident occurred.

"United Nigeria Airlines wishes to inform its valued passengers and the general public of a ground incident involving one of its operating aircraft at Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MM2), Lagos," the statement read.

According to the airline, the aircraft had earlier arrived from Akanu Ibiam International Airport as Flight UN0503 and was being prepared for another scheduled journey when the incident happened.

Providing details, the airline explained that the aircraft was positioned in an open bay between two other planes amid simultaneous ground operations.

"While preparations were ongoing to board passengers for another scheduled flight, a nearby aircraft, having completed its own boarding process, commenced taxiing. At the same time, another aircraft was executing a pushback onto the taxi line," the statement said.

It noted that the concurrent movements created a powerful jet blast within the ramp area.

"During these simultaneous ground movements, the taxiing aircraft manoeuvred in a manner that generated significant jet blast within the ramp area," it added.