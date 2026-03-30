Nigeria: SSANU Threatens Indefinite Strike, Gives FG April 30 Deadline

The Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU) has issued a one month ultimatum to the federal government to conclude ongoing renegotiation talks or risk an indefinite nationwide strike.

The union disclosed this in a communiqué at the end of its 54th National Executive Council (NEC) meeting held at Ekiti State University (EKSU), Ekiti State.

The communiqué, signed by SSANU president, Mohammed Ibrahim, expressed concern over what it described as "slow, inconclusive negotiations," noting that the process lacks commitment, clear timelines, and tangible outcomes.

SSANU gave the government until April 30 to urgently reconvene negotiations and ensure a fair, time-bound conclusion.

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"Should the government fail to do so within this period, the union will have no other alternative but to liaise with its partner in the Joint Action Committee of NASU and SSANU to commence an indefinite, comprehensive, and total industrial action," the communiqué read.

The union also decried persistent delays in salary payments and withheld entitlements, saying the situation has caused hardship among members and weakened morale across universities.

"Council notes that these recurring delays have imposed severe hardship on members and their families, weakened morale, and undermined productivity across the university system.

"NEC therefore demands the immediate settlement of all outstanding salary-related issues and the establishment of a reliable and unified salary payment structure," the communiqué stated.

SSANU recommended the adoption of the Remita platform to enhance the efficiency and reliability of salary disbursement.

On earned allowances, the union faulted the government's handling of the N50 billion approved in 2022, noting that disbursement has been neither complete nor equitable.

It also criticised the exclusion of Inter-University Centres and Research Institutes from the payment process, insisting that all eligible workers must be included.

The union further highlighted worsening economic hardship driven by inflation and rising living costs, which it said have significantly eroded the purchasing power of university workers.

"Council calls on the government to urgently implement practical relief measures, including wage review, improved social protection, and concrete interventions that will cushion the effects of current economic realities on university workers," it added.

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SSANU also raised concerns over growing insecurity within and around campuses, urging federal and state governments, as well as university authorities, to strengthen security through improved surveillance, lighting, perimeter protection, and rapid response mechanisms, alongside better welfare for security personnel.

Reaffirming its demands, the union called for the immediate resumption and conclusion of renegotiation talks, resolution of salary delays and withheld entitlements, fair disbursement of earned allowances, and protection of jobs under any reform framework.

It also urged the establishment of a standing consultative mechanism to ensure continuous dialogue.

The union noted that it has exercised patience and goodwill despite mounting challenges but warned that it is prepared to take decisive action if the government fails to meet its demands within the stipulated time frame.