Nigeria: NDLEA Arrests 80-Year-Old Man, Others With Illicit Drugs in Ekiti

An 80-year-old man , identified as Oke Samuel, has been arrested by operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) with illicit substances.

The grandpa was caught during a special raid operation at Mosafuneto camp, Erinmo Road, in Efon-Alaaye, headquarters of Efon local government area of Ekiti State.

The director, Media and Advocacy of the NDLEA, Mr. Femi Babafemi, in a statement on Sunday said Pa Samuel was arrested on March 26, 2026.

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The statement said a total of 2.2kg of skunk and 1.8 grams of methamphetamine were recovered from him.

Babafemi said 894.72kg of the same psychoactive substance was seized from another suspect, Enuwa Kehinde Kingsley, when an uncompleted building was raided by NDLEA officers at Ogbese, in Akure North area of Ondo State on the same day.

NDLEA also intercepted a consignment of cocaine concealed in heads of imported dry stock fish and arrested a key member of the syndicate involved in shipping the illicit substance across the world, especially to India.

He said the smashing of the drug syndicate followed intelligence on their trans-border criminal activities.

"This led to a well-coordinated sting operation by operatives of the Lagos International Airport Strategic Command of the agency at the Ojo area of Lagos on 19th March 2026.

"In the course of the operation, three jumbo-size bags were found in the possession of the kingpin, 36-year-old Akputa Dickson Ejike.

"A search of the bags led to the recovery of 237 wraps of cocaine buried in the heads of imported dry stock fish locally known as "Okporoko." The cocaine pellets have a gross weight of 5.80 kilograms. The consignment was intended for export to Delhi, India."