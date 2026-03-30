Nigeria: Mohammed, Anyanwu Return As Wike-Backed PDP Gets New National Executives At Abuja Convention

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) backed by the FCT minister, Nyesom Wike, has produced a new National Working Committee (NWC) at its 2026 National Convention in Abuja, with party leaders emerging through a consensus process.

The exercise, widely seen as a significant step toward rebuilding the party after prolonged internal challenges, produced officials who will steer the affairs of the PDP for the next four years.

Abdulrahman Mohammed was elected National Chairman, while Aaron Chukwuemeka emerged as Deputy National Chairman (South) and Yusuf Nya Akirikwen, SAN, as Deputy National Chairman (North).

Anyanwu Samuel Nnaemeka was elected National Secretary, with Kolawale Olabisi as Deputy National Secretary. Odeyemei Mackson Oladiran emerged as National Treasurer, while Lado Dan Marke was elected Deputy National Treasurer.

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Eyim Donatus Henry is the National Financial Secretary, with Dr. Grema Kyari as Deputy National Financial Secretary. Umar Mohammed Bature emerged as National Organising Secretary, while Efere Augustine is the Deputy National Organising Secretary.

Jungudo Haruna Mohammed was elected National Publicity Secretary, with Egwu Goodluck Chidiere as Deputy National Publicity Secretary. Kamaldeen Ajibade, SAN, emerged as National Legal Adviser, while Barr. Aloysius Chinemelu Uba is the Deputy National Legal Adviser.

Osuoha Okechukwu Donatus is the National Auditor, with Dr. Adaba Ozohu Seri Yatu as Deputy National Auditor. Prof. Ogunshe Adenike Adedayo emerged as National Women Leader, while Hauwa Ahmed Shinge is the Deputy National Women Leader.

Ibrahim Bala Aboki was elected National Youth Leader, with Momoh Dejihi Eugene Bashir as Deputy National Youth Leader.

Reacting to the outcome of the convention, former Rivers State Governor and Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, said the successful emergence of a new leadership reflected the party's ability to overcome its internal crisis through the resilience and loyalty of its members.

He commended grassroots supporters for their steadfastness and urged party faithful to work collectively with the new leadership to reposition the PDP for national relevance.

In his remarks, the newly elected National Chairman, Abdulrahman Mohammed, described the convention as a turning point for the party, noting that it was not merely about electing leaders but about restoring order, strengthening internal democracy, and renewing the party's sense of purpose.

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Mohammed called on members to embrace unity over division and to conduct themselves with dignity, stressing that no individual ambition is greater than the party.

Also speaking, former Senate President, Bukola Saraki, urged members to remain selfless and committed to rebuilding both the party and the nation.

He emphasized that unity, fairness, and collective responsibility remain critical to moving Nigeria forward