Nigeria: Oyo Restates Commitment to Eradicate Tuberculosis

The Oyo State government has reaffirmed its commitment to ending Tuberculosis (TB) as a public health issue by 2030 and achieving global TB targets by 2035.

In his address during the programme held in the state to mark World Tuberculosis Day , the state's Commissioner for Health, Dr. Oluwaserimi Ajetunmobi, described TB as a major public health concern with significant social and economic impact, while noting that the disease was both preventable and curable with appropriate interventions.

She highlighted the state's commitment to evidence-based strategies, including early detection, effective treatment, and strengthened community engagement, supported by ongoing investments in primary healthcare and overall health system strengthening.

Referencing the 2026 theme, "Yes! We Can End TB!", the commissioner stressed the need for sustained collaboration and increased investments to bridge existing gaps, noting that many TB cases still remain undiagnosed.

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Key interventions in the state included decentralizing TB services to Primary Health Care facilities, active case finding through outreach teams, and the deployment of advanced diagnostic tools to improve early detection and treatment outcomes.

She called on stakeholders and the public to support efforts aimed at reducing stigma and promoting early health-seeking behaviour, especially for individuals with persistent cough, lasting more than two weeks.

As part of the commemoration, Ajetunmobi flagged off Integrated Health Outreaches across all 33 local government areas, offering free screening, testing, and counseling services for TB, HIV, and Malaria.

Earlier, the Permanent Secretary, Oyo State Ministry of Health, Dr. Kehinde Ayinde, disclosed that the state government had released counterpart funding to further strengthen TB treatment efforts.

He urged all stakeholders to play their roles in eradicating TB, in line with the national drive of "Led by Government, Powered by the People."

Implementing partners present at the event, including the World Health Organization, Damien Foundation Belgium, Christiana Olawumi Foundation, Apin Public Health Initiative, and Institute of Human Virology Nigeria, commended the State Government for the progress made in TB control and pledged continued support towards the complete eradication of the disease.