Cote d'Ivoire: Orange Côte d'Ivoire Launches Mobile Pro Offer for Entrepreneurs

Orange Côte d'Ivoire launched Mobile Pro, a prepaid mobile offering aimed at entrepreneurs and small businesses seeking integrated communication services.

The product combines voice, data and messaging, with plans ranging from 2,500 FCFA to 15,000 FCFA. Packages include data allowances of up to 60 GB, unlimited calls and SMS, with some plans offering unlimited access to social media platforms used for business activities.

The offer introduces a mini-fleet feature that allows users to connect up to three collaborators under one main line. This enables free internal calls and shared data usage, reducing communication costs and supporting team coordination.

The launch reflects demand from small businesses for cost control, reliable connectivity and tools to support customer acquisition and operations. Orange said the product was developed following consultations with entrepreneurs across multiple sectors.

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The company positions Mobile Pro as part of a broader strategy to support digital transformation and business development in Côte d'Ivoire.

Key Takeaways

The launch of Mobile Pro highlights the role of telecom operators in supporting small business ecosystems in emerging markets. As digital tools become central to commerce, connectivity is no longer just a utility but a core business input. Small enterprises rely on mobile data for marketing, customer engagement and operations, making tailored telecom solutions increasingly important. By bundling voice, data and collaboration features into a single offering, Orange is targeting efficiency gains for entrepreneurs while creating a more stable revenue stream from business users. The mini-fleet feature reflects a shift toward enterprise-style services adapted for small teams, allowing micro-businesses to operate with tools similar to larger organizations. This approach aligns with broader trends where telecom companies expand beyond basic connectivity into service ecosystems that support business productivity and digital adoption. In markets like Côte d'Ivoire, where small and informal businesses represent a large share of economic activity, such solutions can contribute to growth by improving communication efficiency and reducing operational costs.