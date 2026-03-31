Cote d'Ivoire: Alios Finance Côte d'Ivoire Expands Product Suite for SMEs, Consumers

Alios Finance Côte d'Ivoire launched a new range of financial products aimed at businesses and individuals, expanding its Alios Performance offering to 10 solutions.

The announcement, made on March 27 in Abidjan, reflects a shift in strategy as the institution broadens its product suite to address changing customer needs across sectors.

Among the new offerings is the Vendor Solution, a short-term financing product that allows businesses to acquire equipment with a minimum upfront contribution of 20%, with the remaining balance financed over up to 11 months. The product targets companies seeking quick access to assets such as machinery, medical equipment or IT systems.

The company also introduced a personal loan product for households and professionals, offering financing of up to 5 million FCFA for general expenses and up to 15 million FCFA for home improvement. The loans are designed to be flexible, with no requirement to justify the use of funds.

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Another product, Alios Occasion, focuses on financing used equipment, allowing customers to acquire assets at lower cost following technical assessment. The Bid Bond solution aims to support SMEs by providing guarantees for participation in public and private tenders.

Key Takeaways

Alios Finance's product expansion reflects growing demand for tailored financial solutions in West Africa, particularly among small and medium-sized enterprises. SMEs often face limited access to financing due to collateral requirements, long approval processes and mismatched loan structures. By introducing short-term and purpose-driven products, Alios is targeting specific use cases such as equipment acquisition, working capital and tender participation. The inclusion of consumer-focused loans also highlights the role of financial institutions in supporting household spending and personal investment. The development of internal marketplaces such as Alios Market suggests a move toward ecosystem-based financing, where institutions manage the lifecycle of assets from acquisition to resale. This approach can improve asset utilization and reduce risk. The broader strategy also includes digital tools and mobile payment integration, reflecting the shift toward more accessible and technology-driven financial services. As competition increases in the financial sector, institutions are differentiating through product design and customer experience, aiming to serve a wider range of clients while supporting economic activity across sectors.