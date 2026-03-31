Senegal: S&P Downgrades Senegal Deeper Into Junk As Debt Risks Rise

S&P Global Ratings downgraded Senegal's local currency rating to CCC+/C from B-/B and affirmed its foreign currency rating at CCC+/C, with a negative outlook, citing rising risks linked to debt financing.

The downgrade reflects mounting pressure on public finances as Senegal faces large funding needs estimated at about 26% of GDP in 2026. With limited access to external financing, the country is increasingly relying on regional debt markets within WAEMU.

S&P warned that this shift raises refinancing risks, as shorter maturities and higher borrowing costs increase exposure to rollover pressures. The agency flagged a growing cycle of continuous refinancing driven by constrained liquidity.

Public debt reached about 118% of GDP at the end of 2025 and could rise to around 131% when off-balance-sheet commitments are included. S&P said such levels are difficult to sustain without strong growth or fiscal adjustment.

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The agency also highlighted the absence of an active programme with the International Monetary Fund, limiting access to concessional financing and increasing liquidity stress.

Key Takeaways

The downgrade signals rising sovereign risk in Senegal as fiscal pressures and financing constraints converge. Debt levels above 100% of GDP place the country in a position where sustainability depends heavily on access to affordable financing and continued economic growth. The increasing reliance on regional markets exposes Senegal to refinancing risks, as local debt typically carries shorter maturities and higher interest rates than multilateral or international funding. The lack of an IMF programme further restricts access to lower-cost financing and weakens investor confidence. While the government aims to reduce its deficit to 5.4% of GDP in 2026, S&P questions the feasibility of this target given rising debt servicing costs, which could reach up to 25% of public revenue. Economic growth is also expected to slow to about 4.4%, reducing fiscal space. Although new oil and gas projects may support external balances, their impact on public finances remains uncertain. The negative outlook indicates that further downgrades are possible if refinancing conditions worsen or fiscal targets are missed. For investors, the rating action highlights increased credit risk and the importance of monitoring liquidity conditions, debt dynamics and policy responses in frontier markets.