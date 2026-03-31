Nigeria: Ikeja High Court Adjourns Bail Hearing of Businessman in $1.5m Oil Fraud Case

31 March 2026
This Day (Lagos)

An Ikeja Special Offences Court has adjourned the bail application of businessman Joseph Ufoma, facing charges by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) over a $1.5 million oil fraud, to today, March 31, following his absence in court.

Ufoma, who is being tried alongside Intermediate Investment Holdings Limited, faces a two-count charge of obtaining by false pretence and forgery, the alleged offences said to contravene Section 1(1)(a) and 1(3) of the Advance Fee Fraud and Other Fraud Offences Act 2006 and Section 363 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

Justice Mojisola Dada adjourned the matter when lead defence Counsel, Olawale Akoni, SAN, sought to move the bail application in absentia. Mr Akoni told the court that two applications had been filed, but the first, which sought abridgement of time, had been overtaken by events.

EFCC Counsel, Babatunde Sonoiki, told the court that Ufoma has multiple cases pending in courts in Abuja and Lagos, and is expected to face further charges by the Nigeria Police Interpol Department. He argued that logistical constraints would make it difficult to produce the Defendant in court on March 31, urging a further adjournment to April 13.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

According to Sonoiki, Ufoma reportedly became a fugitive after being granted administrative bail, and subsequently, used legal actions to frustrate the investigation and obstruct the prosecution. The EFCC cited a counter-affidavit by investigator, Idi Musa, stating that Ufoma failed to honour the terms of his administrative bail, and could not be reached alongside his sureties.

The Prosecutor added that the investigation established a prima facie case of obtaining by false pretence and forgery against the Defendant, prompting the filing of charges before the court.

The court adjourned the bail hearing to March 31, 2026 to allow sufficient time for the Defendant to be produced, as efforts continue to bring him before the court.

Read the original article on This Day.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.