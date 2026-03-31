Nigeria: Jet Blast Forces United Nigeria Airlines Aircraft Out of Service

30 March 2026
This Day (Lagos)
By Chinedu Eze

Domestic carrier, United Nigeria Airlines, has disclosed that its aircraft, Embraer 190, was affected by jet blast at the ramp of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos domestic terminal and has been withdrawn from service.

According to the airline, the aircraft arrived from Akanu Ibiam International Airport, Enugu, on Flight UN0503, scheduled for 8:40 a.m., and was parked at an open bay between two adjacent aircraft belonging to sister airlines.

"While preparations were ongoing to board passengers for another scheduled flight, a nearby aircraft, having completed its own boarding process, commenced taxiing. At the same time, another aircraft was executing a pushback onto the taxi line.

"During these simultaneous ground movements, the taxiing aircraft manoeuvred in a manner that generated significant jet blast within the ramp area. The force of the jet blast displaced a baggage trolley belonging to a ground handling company, which subsequently made contact with the United Nigeria Airlines aircraft preparing for Flight UN0500, scheduled for 12:00 hours", the airline said.

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The airline explained in a statement that the impact resulted in damage to external components, including the antenna and the forward fuselage area near the nose landing gear.

"In adherence to our strict and uncompromising safety standards, the affected aircraft has been withdrawn from service for comprehensive inspection before returning to operations. United Nigeria Airlines remains committed to upholding the highest safety standards.

"We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience this unforeseen development may cause to your travel plans and kindly appeal for the understanding and patience of our valued passengers and the general public. Our team is working diligently to minimize disruptions and provide support to all affected travelers", the airline added.

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