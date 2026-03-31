Nigeria: Bandits Kill 13, Abduct Several Wedding Guests in Kaduna

The attackers, arriving in large numbers with sophisticated weapons and opened fire on the unsuspecting guests.

Tragedy struck Kahir village in the Kagarko Local Government Area of Kaduna State on Sunday night, as bandits stormed a wedding ceremony, killed 13 guests and abducted many others.

Residents said the attack, which began around 11:47 p.m., has triggered fear across the rural local government, leading many to flee their homes.

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The attackers, arriving in large numbers with sophisticated weapons, invaded the venue and opened fire on the unsuspecting guests.

"Many were rushed to the General Hospital in Kagarko, while those in critical condition were referred to Kaduna for advanced medical care," a resident, Shehu Bala, told journalists in Kaduna.

He added that the exact number of persons abducted was uncertain due to the chaos of the night as several persons were uncounted for.

Mr Bala said the bandits operated unchallenged for nearly an hour and looted shops, carting away food, provisions, and medical supplies.

The spokesperson for the Kaduna State Police Command, Mansir Hassan, confirmed the incident. He stated that a comprehensive report would be released following preliminary investigations.

Meanwhile, residents said Kaduna State Deputy Governor, Hadiza Balarabe, led a delegation of top government officials to visit the injured victims currently receiving treatment in a hospital.

Such attacks are common in southern Kaduna and other parts of the state. Places like Kagarko LGA have increasingly become a flashpoint for banditry and kidnapping due to several strategic and geographical factors.

Particularly, Kagarko sits at a crossroads between Kaduna, Plateau, and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja. Its proximity to the Abuja-Kaduna highway makes it a lucrative zone for kidnappers looking to intercept travellers or retreat into the dense forests that border the nation's capital.