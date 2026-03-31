Ghana: Mahama Returns to Ghana After Leading UN Resolution On Slave Trade

President John Dramani Mahama has returned to Ghana to a warm welcome after leading efforts at the United Nations General Assembly to secure a resolution recognising the transatlantic slave trade as the gravest crime against humanity.

On arrival, yesterday, March 30, 2026, he reflected on the importance of the moment, noting that it shows what can be achieved through unity and a shared purpose.

He described the development as a proud moment for Ghana, Africa, and people of African descent around the world. He added that the country has once again shown moral leadership on the global stage.

The reception was led by the Vice President, Nana Jane Opoku-Agyemang, and the Chief of Staff, along with government ministers, traditional leaders, and members of the public.

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She commended him for leading Africa's push for reparative justice and helping secure the adoption of the resolution at the United Nations. She praised his leadership and commitment to justice.

The event drew a large crowd, with many Ghanaians gathering to welcome the president and celebrate what has been described as a significant milestone for the country and the continent.

By: Jacob Aggrey