Nigeria: Only State Police Can Effectively Tackle Nigeria's Insecurity, Northern Governors Insist

Abuja — The Northern States Governors' Forum (NSGF) has reiterated that the nature and complexity of the security challenges facing the country require localised, intelligence-driven responses that only state policing can effectively provide.

The Chairman of the forum and the Governor of Gombe State, Inuwa Yahaya, stated this during their meeting on Monday in Abuja.

He recalled that when they met in December 2025, they were confronted with a deeply troubling security situation that demanded urgent, coordinated and decisive action.

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Yahaya said through collective efforts and the support of the Federal Government, the security situation across parts of Northern Nigeria has shown measurable improvement.

However, he stressed that there is absolutely no room for complacency, saying they must sustain and intensify their collective efforts to consolidate on the gains recorded by neutralising emerging threats and ensuring that peace and security take firm and lasting roots across the region.

Yahaya maintained that the safety of their people remained the foundation upon which all development rests.

He said their efforts towards the institutional strengthening and restructuring of the NSGF are bearing fruits.

Yahaya stated: "The NSGF is at the forefront of the growing national conversation around the creation of state police as captured in our various communiques.

"We have consistently maintained that the nature and complexity of the security challenges we face require localized, intelligence-driven responses that only state policing can effectively provide."

The Forum commended President Bola Tinubu for his leadership and support towards advancing this critical reform.

Yahaya pointed out that Tinubu's commitment to working with the National Assembly to create the necessary constitutional framework for state policing in Nigeria is a significant step forward.

To this end, he said they must continue to lend their full support to this initiative as part of the broader strategy to secure the region.

Yahaya added: "While we confront these security challenges, we must not lose sight of their underlying causes. Insecurity in Northern Nigeria is deeply intertwined with issues of illiteracy, poverty, unemployment and underdevelopment.

"If we are to achieve lasting peace, we must invest deliberately and massively in education, human capital development, and economic opportunities for our people.

"The challenge of out-of-school children, in particular, remains a critical concern that requires urgent, continuous and coordinated action."

The governor said as they continue to take on greater responsibilities in collectively shaping the future of Northern Nigeria, it is imperative that the forum is repositioned on a solid institutional foundation; one that enhances coordination, ensures continuity, and improves capacity for strategic engagement and policy implementation.

Yahaya recalled that at their last meeting, they took far-reaching decisions, particularly the resolution to establish the Northern States Security Trust Fund, with a firm commitment by each state to contribute N1 billion monthly to the Fund.

This initiative, he explained, represented a bold and practical step towards strengthening regional security architecture through sustainable funding and collaborative engagement.

Yahaya stated: "I am pleased to note that some states, notably Nasarawa, Gombe, Borno, Kebbi and Kaduna have already begun fulfilling this commitment. I commend those who have taken this important step and urge others to follow suit promptly.

"The effectiveness of this fund depends on our collective commitment, consistency and shared sense of urgency.

"As we continue to deliberate on the fund's operational framework, governance structure and accountability mechanisms, each state is required to nominate a trustee to the fund in order to strengthen oversight and internal governance.

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"We equally commit to paying N500 million each (100 million naira monthly from December 2025 to April 2026) towards building a befitting secretariat for the NSGF.

"So far, only Gombe, Nasarawa, Borno, Plateau, Zamfara, Sokoto and Kaduna States have begun making payments. It is my hope that other states will expedite action towards fulfilling this commitment."

The forum noted that as they approach the rainy season, they must also proactively address the recurring issue of farmer-herder conflicts, which has historically posed significant threats to peace and agricultural productivity in the region.

It stressed that it was essential that they work closely with the Federal Government, security agencies and community leaders to develop sustainable, proactive and lasting solutions.

"In this regard, we lend our support to Mr. President's livestock transformation initiatives, which provide a viable pathway for resolving these conflicts in a structured and modern manner," Yahaya noted.