Nigeria: Over 9m Nigerians Benefit From HoPE Cash Transfer Programme - Govt

Abuja — The Federal Government on Monday disclosed that no fewer than nine million Nigerians have so far benefited from the Household Prosperity and Empowerment Cash Transfer (HoPE-CT) programme, a social protection initiative aimed at easing the impact of rising living costs on vulnerable households across the country.

The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Reduction, Dr Benard Doro, revealed this during a ministerial briefing and press conference in Abuja, noting that the programme has made significant progress since it was launched in December 2023.

According to the minister, a total of 9,178,837 beneficiaries have received the first tranche of the intervention, while 7,203,579 have been paid the second tranche and 6,497,089 have already accessed the third tranche.

He said the figures reflect the growing reach of the initiative and its role in supporting millions of Nigerian households struggling with economic pressures.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

"Each eligible household receives N75,000 paid in three instalments. The support enables families to meet basic needs such as food, healthcare and education," he explained.

Doro noted that the intervention, implemented under the National Social Safety Nets Project - Scale Up, represents a strategic shift from short-term humanitarian responses to a more structured and transparent national social protection system.

"We are no longer responding to poverty episodically. We are building systems to end it sustainably," he said.

He further explained that beneficiaries are selected from the National Social Register, with identities verified through the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC), using the National Identification Number (NIN) and Bank Verification Number (BVN) to ensure transparency and prevent duplication.

The minister also highlighted the programme's gender balance, revealing that women account for 58.7 per cent of beneficiaries, while men make up 41.3 per cent.

He warned members of the public against paying money to access the scheme, stressing that the programme is completely free.

"Let me be unequivocal; this programme is entirely free. No Nigerian should pay to be registered, enrolled or benefit. Anyone demanding payment is engaging in criminal activity," he said.

To strengthen accountability and address complaints, the government has established a multi-layer grievance redress mechanism, including a toll-free line for enquiries and reporting of irregularities.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

In her remarks, the Director-General of the NIMC, Dr Abisoye Coker-Odusote, said the integration of digital identity into the programme has significantly improved transparency and efficiency.

She disclosed that more than 13.2 million beneficiary records were submitted for verification, out of which about 11.8 million were successfully authenticated.

"Through the NIN-based verification system, we are eliminating duplication, reducing leakages and strengthening public trust in government interventions," she said.

Coker-Odusote added that an additional 3.1 million records are currently undergoing verification as part of efforts to expand coverage.

Earlier in his welcome address, the National Programme Manager of the National Cash Transfer Office, Abdullahi Alhassan Imam, said the programme was designed to provide immediate relief for poor households, while also creating pathways for long-term economic stability.

He revealed that the initiative is supported by an $800 million facility from the World Bank's International Development Association and initially targeted 10.4 million households nationwide.

Imam noted that the Federal Government has since expanded the target to 15 million households, underlining its commitment to strengthening social protection for vulnerable citizens.

The HoPE-CT programme is being implemented across the 36 states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) as part of the administration's Renewed Hope Agenda aimed at reducing poverty and promoting inclusive economic growth.