Nigeria: Experts Call for Gender-Inclusive Reforms to Boost Nigeria's Economic Growth

Stakeholders warn that persistent gender gaps in finance, employment, and leadership are limiting Nigeria's economic growth and call for targeted reforms to drive inclusive development.

Women's limited access to finance, leadership roles, and economic opportunities continues to constrain Nigeria's economic growth, experts said on Monday at the 2026 International Women's Day event organised by the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations in Abuja.

Speaking at the event themed "Communicate to Balance: Gain Equity, Empower Women," Hadiza Bala Usman, special adviser to the president on policy and coordination, said structural barriers, including financial exclusion and rigid workplace systems, are preventing many women from fully participating in the economy.

She noted that while women enter the workforce in large numbers, many drop out mid-career due to limited institutional support, particularly during childbearing years, creating a leadership gap that affects productivity and organisational performance.

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She stressed that achieving meaningful inclusion requires shifting from equal treatment to targeted policies that address the specific challenges women face, especially in accessing credit, digital tools, and leadership opportunities.

Also speaking, Ike Neliaku, president of the institute, said Nigeria's long-term economic and social progress is tied to how well it integrates women into national development.

According to him, excluding women from leadership and economic participation amounts to underutilising half of the country's human capital, with direct implications for growth and institutional resilience.

"No nation and no organisation can rise above the opportunities it gives its women," he said, adding that inclusive policies are critical to unlocking productivity across sectors, including corporate leadership, public service, and the communications industry.

On his part, Agbu Kefas, governor of Taraba State, described gender equity as a strategic economic imperative rather than a social consideration.

He said empowering women strengthens households, stabilises communities, and drives national prosperity, warning that sidelining women results in economic and institutional inefficiencies.

He added that governments must go beyond rhetoric by expanding access to education and healthcare, and by supporting women-led enterprises, noting that inclusive development requires collaboration among public institutions, the private sector, and the media.

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In his remarks, Adamu Luka, national coordinator at the National Counter Terrorism Centre, emphasised the role of women in national stability and development, noting that inclusive participation strengthens not only economic systems but also peacebuilding and social cohesion.

He highlighted the importance of strategic communication in shaping inclusive narratives that support national growth and security outcomes.