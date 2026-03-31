Nigeria: UN Wildlife Summit Expands Protection for 40 Migratory Species

The decision, reached at COP15 of the Convention on Migratory Species, signals growing global concern over biodiversity loss and calls for urgent conservation action.

Parties at the United Nations wildlife conservation summit have agreed to expand protection for dozens of migratory species, amid growing evidence that many are moving closer to extinction.

This was the hallmark decision reached at the just-concluded 15th Conference of the Parties (COP15) to the Convention on the Conservation of Migratory Species of Wild Animals (CMS) in Brazil on Sunday.

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"Confronted with stark new evidence that many migratory species are moving closer to extinction, governments at a major UN wildlife conservation meeting today agreed on expanded conservation efforts, including new or enhanced treaty protections for 40 species and populations of birds, aquatic wildlife, and terrestrial animals," a statement shared with PREMIUM TIMES by the organisers noted.

The COP15 negotiations commenced on 23 March and concluded on Sunday, 29 March, bringing together more than 2,400 participants.

The conference convened international delegates to discuss the protection of migratory species and their habitats, with a strong focus on ecological connectivity. It marked the first time Brazil hosted the UN conference on migratory species.

Brazil is expected to retain the presidency of the conference for the next three years and will oversee the implementation of the adopted resolutions until the next meeting.

In celebration of the 50th anniversary of CMS, Germany was announced as the host of COP16, scheduled for 2029. The city of Bonn, where the treaty was signed on 23 June 1979, will host the event.

New protections

In Brazil, the country adopted new and enhanced protections for 40 species and populations spanning birds, marine life, and terrestrial animals.

Migratory species are organisms that travel between habitats in seasonal patterns, often influenced by climate change, which can alter migration timing and disrupt habitat connectivity.

These species face increasing challenges, including mismatches in resource availability between feeding and resting sites due to changing environmental conditions.

The newly protected species include iconic wildlife such as the cheetah, striped hyena, snowy owl, giant otter, and great hammerhead shark--many of which are experiencing steep population declines.

These additions bring the total number of species covered under the treaty to over 1,200.

Parties agreed to list the species under Appendix I, reserved for those at risk of extinction, and Appendix II, which covers species requiring coordinated international conservation efforts.

Experts say the move reflects growing scientific concern over the rapid deterioration of migratory wildlife populations.

Implications for Nigeria

In Nigeria, the most threatened migratory species are predominantly birds that migrate between the Palearctic (Europe and Asia) and Africa, or within the continent.

They face threats from habitat loss and hunting.

Key wetlands, particularly the Hadejia-Nguru wetlands in Yobe and Jigawa states, serve as critical stopover and wintering sites for these birds, many of which are under threat.

Recent studies and conservation surveys identify vultures as the most threatened migratory species in Nigeria. Species such as Rüppell's, hooded, and white-headed vultures, which play vital ecological roles, are now classified as critically endangered--indicating a high risk of extinction.

More than two decades ago, vultures were a common sight during festive periods when livestock was slaughtered, gathering to feed on discarded remains. Today, such scenes have largely disappeared in many parts of the country.

While many vulture species are threatened, they are generally listed under CITES Appendix II rather than Appendix I.

Due to rapid population declines driven by illegal trade in body parts and poisoning, experts say there have been ongoing efforts to transfer African vulture species to Appendix I, which offers the highest level of protection.

CITES Appendix I covers species threatened with extinction and prohibits international trade for commercial purposes, while Appendix II includes species that may become threatened unless trade is strictly regulated.

Broader conservation actions

The week-long summit, held in Campo Grande, opened with findings that biodiversity indicators for many protected species continue to decline.

Scientists warned that habitat loss, overexploitation, and infrastructure barriers are accelerating threats to species that depend on multiple countries for survival.

Beyond species listings, governments adopted multi-species conservation plans targeting critical ecosystems, including the Amazon, and approved 15 new "Concerted Actions" for species such as chimpanzees, sperm whales, and several shark species.

Additional action plans were endorsed to protect migratory birds, freshwater fish, and marine mammals across key regions.

Discussions also highlighted emerging threats, including deep-sea mining, plastic pollution, underwater noise, climate change, and fisheries bycatch.

Delegates emphasised the need for stronger international cooperation, ecological connectivity, and partnerships with global bodies such as the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES) and the Intergovernmental Science-Policy Platform on Biodiversity and Ecosystem Services (IPBES).

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There were also renewed calls to integrate Indigenous and local knowledge into conservation strategies alongside scientific research.

Call for action

Speaking at the close of the summit, CMS Executive Secretary Amy Fraenkel warned that while new protections are significant, urgent implementation is critical.

She noted that populations of nearly half of the species already covered by the treaty are still in decline.

Reacting to the decision, Gabriel Dabo, Science Coordinator at the Nigerian Montane Forest Project in Ngel Nyaki Forest Reserve, Taraba State, welcomed the resolution.

"For so long, species conservation was about ' islands' of protected areas. If we want a world where all species thrive, global action must be taken. This action must include all stakeholders, from indigenous peoples to communities to governments. Together we can move this resolution from listing to actually saving the species," he said.

The conference brought together more than 2,600 participants and produced 39 resolutions aimed at strengthening conservation efforts, improving habitat protection, and addressing both long-standing and emerging threats to migratory species.

With extinction risks rising, experts say the real test will be whether countries can translate commitments into concrete action before vulnerable species disappear.