Nigeria: Troops Foil Abduction of 150 By Boko Haram/ISWAP Terrorists in Borno

Troops of the Joint Task Force (North East) Operation Hadin Kai (OPHK) have once again demonstrated operational dominance and unwavering commitment to the protection of civilians by foiling a planned mass abduction by Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorists in Sector 2.

The incident occurred at about 1450 hours on 30 March 2026, when troops under Sector 2 deployed at Dutse Kura came under attack while escorting civilians along the Buratai-Kamuya axis.

This was disclosed by the Media Information Officer, Headquarters Joint Task Force North East Operation HADIN KAI, Lt. Col. Sani Uba, in a statement late Monday night.

He said: "While decisively engaging the terrorists, surveillance assets identified the insurgents attempting to abduct a large number of civilians, comprising men, women and children, in about 17 vehicles into the bush. In a swift and coordinated response, the Quick Reaction Force rapidly reinforced the location, repelled the attack and immediately launched a pursuit towards the Mangari area.

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"The aggressive pressure exerted by troops forced the terrorists to abandon all abducted civilians and vehicles, effectively thwarting the mass kidnapping attempt. All rescued civilians, estimated at over 150, were safely recovered and moved to Buratai for onward movement to reunite with their families.

"During the pursuit, troops encountered an improvised explosive device along the Bula Zarma-Mangari axis.

"Five personnel sustained severe injuries and were promptly evacuated for specialist medical care.

"The sacrifice of our gallant troops underscores the resolve of OPHK to deny terrorists freedom of action and protect vulnerable populations across the Theatre.

"This successful rescue operation highlights the high level of vigilance, rapid response capability and effective presence posture of OPHK forces across the North East.

"It further reassures the populace of the military's commitment to stabilisation efforts, protection of civilians and sustained offensive pressure on terrorist elements, particularly as the Easter period approaches," Uba explained.