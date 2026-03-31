Nigeria: Tinubu Appoints New CAC Chairman, Fills Vacant Positions At Population Commission

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has appointed Sen. Ibrahim Ida as Chairman of the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC).

This was disclosed by Bayo Onanuga, Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, in a statement on Monday.

According to Onanuga, the President also nominated seven persons to fill vacant commissioner positions at the National Population Commission.

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Ibrahim Ida holds an MSc in Banking & Finance from the University of Ibadan (1983) and an LLB from the University of Abuja (2003). Before being elected to the Senate in 2017 to represent Katsina Central, he served as the Commissioner of Finance for Katsina State and as the Permanent Secretary of the Federal Civil Service.

Meanwhile, the seven people nominated as Federal Commissioners to represent their respective states in the National Population Commission are

Kolawole Oladipupo Alabi , (Ekiti), Nasiru Mu'azu (Zamfara), Usman Abubakar Tuggar (Bauchi), Dr Isaka Alada Yahaya, (Kwara) Prof. Sadiq Isah Radda (Katsina),

Suleiman Umar, (Jigawa) and Hon. Chiso Abdullahi Dattijo, (Sokoto).

The appointments are subject to confirmation by the National Assembly:

The President also appointed Dr Yusuf Mohammed of Kano State as Chairman of the Federal Polytechnic, Kaltungo.

President Tinubu also confirmed the appointment of Bala Mohammed Bello as his Special Adviser on Political Economy.

Bello, from Taraba State, holds a Bachelor's Degree in Accounting and an MBA from Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria. Before this appointment, he was a Deputy Governor at the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN). He also served as Executive Director (Corporate Services) at the Nigerian Export-Import Bank from 2017 to 2022.