Nigeria: El-Rufai Alleges Plot to Arrest Brother to Force Negotiation

30 March 2026
Leadership (Abuja)
By Hafsat Bello Bahara

Former Kaduna State governor, Nasir El-Rufai, has alleged that there are plans to arrest his eldest brother, Bashir El-Rufai, in what he described as an attempt to compel him into negotiations.

El-Rufai made the claim in a video currently circulating on social media, where he spoke during a condolence visit following the death of his mother.

According to him, his brother was unable to attend their mother's funeral due to concerns over a possible arrest if he returned to Nigeria.

"My eldest brother, Bashir El-Rufai, couldn't come to our mother's funeral because we heard they planned to have him arrested when he steps foot in the country, so we asked him to stay in Cairo. They think if they arrest him, it will force me to negotiate," he said.

The former governor did not specify those allegedly behind the plot or provide further details about the circumstances surrounding the claim.

He, however, expressed appreciation to individuals and groups who visited to condole with him and his family during their period of mourning.

Read the original article on Leadership.

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