Nigeria: NHRC Seeks Justice for Ebonyi Woman Allegedly Murdered Over Inheritance

The late Ms Onu was reportedly murdered and burnt beyond recognition in December 2021 by her cousin over property dispute.

NHRC seeks justice for Ebonyi lady allegedly murdered over inheritance

The Ebonyi State office of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has sought justice for the family of a 35-year-old woman, Nnenna Onu, who was allegedly murdered by her cousins over inheritance of her father's property.

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The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that the late Ms Onu was murdered and burnt beyond recognition in December 2021, at Amagu, Anike in Onicha Local Government Area of the state.

Ms Onu was a graduate of Public Administration from the Akanu Ibiam Federal Polytechnic, Afikpo Local Government Area.

She and her immediate family, comprising all female children and an aged mother, had been chased out of their father's compound for five years by their cousins and relatives because their father had no male child.

NAN recalled that the personnel of the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) had arrested one Chidiebere Okoro, male, as the suspected killer of the woman.

Mr Okoro was remanded at the maximum correctional centre, Abakaliki.

Christopher Okorie, Coordinator, NHRC, in an interview with NAN on Monday, decried the way the matter had been delayed, urging the state government and other well-meaning Nigerians to intervene to ensure justice for Onu's family.

"The late lady Onu's crime was that she insisted on inheriting her father's property as a woman. This is barbaric.

"NHRC Ebonyi State office has followed up the case since 2021 and resurrected the case, this year, 2026.

"We are glad to announce that one of the suspects had been nabbed, arraigned in court and remanded in prison custody.

"NHRC continue to seek the collaboration of all the civil society organisations (CSOs), the police, the media and other stakeholders, to ensure that justice is done," Mr Okorie added.

Also reacting, Juliet Onu, the woman's younger sister, cried for help, calling on Governor Francis Nwifuru for intervention.

"...It has not been easy since 2021. My mother has not gone back to her husband's home. She has been living with my husband and me.

"In fact, I didn't know that being a woman is a crime in this part of the earth. I pray God will give us justice in the end," she said.

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(NAN)