Liberia: Sports Ministry Intervenes As LFA Election Crisis Deepens - Separate Talks Set for Tuesday

Monrovia — In a decisive move to contain the growing crisis surrounding the Liberia Football Association (LFA) elections, the Ministry of Youth and Sports has summoned the LFA leadership and representatives of "Team Cassell" for separate high-level meetings on Tuesday, March 31.

According to officials, the first meeting with the LFA is scheduled for 10:00 AM, while a follow-up engagement with Team Cassell, headed by presidential hopeful Cassell Anthony Kouh, will take place at 12:30 PM.

The intervention comes amid escalating tensions fueled by a court injunction, multiple legal disputes, and allegations of political interference that have cast a shadow of uncertainty over the electoral process.

Speaking on behalf of the Ministry, Deputy Minister for Sports Andy Quamie clarified that the government's involvement is not intended to force a compromise, but rather to de-escalate tensions and fully understand the positions of all parties involved.

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"This is not about compromising as it is being reported," Quamie emphasized. "The meetings will be held separately to hear directly from each side on the current status of the elections, the court cases, and any engagement with FIFA."

The Ministry's primary concern, Quamie noted, is to prevent Liberia from running afoul of international football regulations, particularly those of FIFA, which strictly prohibits government interference in football administration.

Authorities expressed fears that failure to properly manage the situation could expose Liberia to serious consequences, including sanctions, international bans, or the imposition of a normalization committee to take over football governance.

At the center of the dispute is a legal challenge initiated by Kouh, questioning the eligibility of candidates with prior criminal convictions, as well as controversy surrounding reported changes to LFA statutes that would not allow him to contest.

The injunction resulting from the case has effectively disrupted the election timeline, triggering concern among stakeholders and drawing the attention of international football bodies.

The Ministry's engagement with Team Cassell is expected to focus on the legal basis for the injunction, as well as other ongoing court actions tied to the electoral process.

Quamie pushed back against suggestions that the Ministry is pressuring the LFA to alter its rules, noting that such regulations were adopted by stakeholders and must be respected.

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"We are not asking the LFA to compromise its laws," he said. "Our role is to understand their position and help chart a way forward that preserves the integrity of the game and the country."

He also dismissed inflammatory rhetoric surrounding the dispute, including claims by Kouh's campaign manager, Emmett Glassco, who warned of a potential "bloodbath" if tensions persist.

"We will not sit and wait for a bloodbath," Quamie cautioned, underscoring the urgency of the Ministry's intervention.

Quamie, who brings significant experience from working with the Confederation of African Football (CAF) in various capacities, stressed that he is fully aware of the implications such disputes can have on national football.

Tuesday's meetings could prove pivotal in determining whether Liberia can resolve the impasse internally or risk escalation to the level of FIFA intervention.

As the clock ticks toward the scheduled engagements, stakeholders across the football community are watching closely, hopeful that dialogue can ease tensions and restore confidence in the electoral process.

For now, Liberia's football future hangs in the balance, with the Ministry's intervention viewed as a critical step in averting a full-blown governance crisis.