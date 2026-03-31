Nigeria: Finally, Kwankwaso Joins ADC, Vows to Free Nigeria From APC's Shackles

The strong man of Kano politics and former governor of the state, Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, yesterday finally registered as a card-carrying member of the fledgling opposition African Democratic Congress (ADC) after months of uncertainty about his political future.

In the presence of the massive crowd that had gathered to witness the epoch-making move, he told his supporters that going forward, he would not allow anybody to pass the gates of his house without the ADC and Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) voter cards.

This, he said, was a clear message on how seriously he considered the 2027 elections, and therefore, urged the people to go out and ensure that they register with the ADC and the INEC.

Kwankwaso's movement yesterday ended the long, uneasy and unofficial courtship between him and the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), collapsing in a spectacular fashion, after years of shadowy negotiations with President Bola Tinubu and his party.

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The final straw after prolonged talks appeared to be the calculated political poaching of his son-in-law and Kano's sitting governor, Abba Yusuf, his political godson, by the APC, a development the former Kano governor has severally described as an act of betrayal.

THISDAY recalls that talks between Kwankwaso and the President date back to the turbulent build-up to the 2023 elections, when backchannel efforts were first initiated to fold Kwankwaso's formidable Kano political base into the orbit of the APC. At the time, negotiations stalled over irreconcilable demands, including Kwankwaso's alleged insistence on getting the vice presidential ticket under the ruling party.

Even after the 2023 elections, Tinubu seeking to broaden his governing coalition, resumed contacts with Kwankwaso, meeting at different times with him. Besides, emissaries shuttled between both camps through 2023 and into 2025, exploring a possible rapprochement that would see Kwankwaso align with the APC.

But the talks repeatedly ran aground on mutual distrust as Kwankwaso was said to be wary of being politically diminished within a party already dominated by entrenched interests, while the APC leadership remained cautious about conceding too much leverage to a rival power bloc with a strong independent base.

But Kwankwaso spoke yesterday when he and his son, Mustapha, left their former party, the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) to pitch tent with the opposition ADC. Kwankwaso specifically vowed to free Nigerians from the shackles of the ruling APC after he officially registered with the ADC in Kano.

The former presidential candidate of the NNPP, registered at his Miller road residence with the registration number 000201, in a ceremony where he was surrounded by party supporters and other opposition leaders.

In a short speech, Kwankwaso urged Nigerians to use their votes to free the country from the tight grip of the ruling APC's alleged misgovernance, economic hardship, and insecurity.

"I am so happy today that I have collected my membership card, I urge all my supporters to immediately register with the party," he said.

According to Kwankwaso, party registration alone was insufficient, stressing the importance of registering with the INEC to be eligible to vote.

"Registering with the party is only halfway. You must also register with INEC to ensure you can vote for change in the next general election..

"For you to understand what I'm talking about, from today I will not allow anybody to pass the gates of my house without ADC and INEC registered cards. Therefore, go out and ensure that you register accurately with our party and INEC," he said.

Welcoming Kwankwaso, the ADC National Chairman, David Mark, described the event as a pivotal moment for Nigeria's democratic process. He said the development signaled a collective response to calls by Nigerians for a cohesive opposition capable of safeguarding the nation's democratic system.

Mark criticised the ruling APC, alleging that its actions posed a threat to multi-party democracy, warning against what he described as attempts to weaken opposition voices and concentrate power.

According to him, the ADC's growing coalition reflected a commitment to ensuring that Nigerians retained the right to choose their leaders through an open and competitive political system.

"The future of Nigeria cannot be built through domination; it must be built through participation," he stated, adding that leadership must be earned through public trust rather than control.

Mark further described the ADC as a "rallying point of a new national movement" focused on inclusion, accountability, and people-centred governance. He called on Nigerians across ethnic, religious, and political divides to join the party's movement, stressing the need for unity in addressing national challenges.

The ADC chairman also extended an invitation to other political parties, civil society organisations, and youth groups to form a broad coalition aimed at strengthening democracy and improving governance.

He said the moment should mark a turning point in Nigeria's political landscape, urging citizens to embrace unity and collective action in shaping the country's future.

Bolaji Abdullai: It's Game Changer Ahead 2027

Also, welcoming him to the party, in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi, described him as a "game-changer" whose move signalled a growing coalition for change ahead of future elections.

The party said Kwankwaso has directed his supporters nationwide to join the ADC, a development already reflected in a surge of registrations on the party's online platform within 24 hours.

ADC said it warmly welcomed the decision of the former governor of Kano State and presidential candidate of the NNPP in the 2023 general election to join the party at this important moment in the country's journey.

Abdullahi said this reflected a growing recognition that Nigeria needed a new direction, and that the time has come for leaders and citizens alike to come together around a credible alternative that puts people first.

"Senator Kwankwaso's decision speaks to what many Nigerians already feel, that the country needs leadership that understands the challenges people face every day and is ready to take responsibility for fixing them.

"His experience in governance, his strong grassroots connection, and his ability to bring people together make him a valuable part of this collective effort to rebuild Nigeria.

"As part of this move, he has also encouraged members of his political movement and supporters across the country to join the ADC, adding strength to this growing coalition for change."

Among the dignitaries, who attended the event were a former first national chairman of the APC, John Oyegun; former Governors of Rivers, Imo, Sokoto, Cross River, and Osun States, Rotimi Amechi, Emeka Ihedioha, Aminu Tambuwal, Liyel Imoke, and Rauf Aregbesola, who also served as the party secretary among others.

Kwankwaso's Son Joins Joins ADC

Meanwhile, Kwankwaso's son, Mustapha, in a statement via his Facebook page, said his decision to leave the NNPP was carefully considered and not taken lightly.

The letter read: "I want to inform the general public that as of today, I have officially resigned my membership from the New Nigeria People's Party, NNPP."

He announced that he was currently in the process of joining the ADC, describing the move as the beginning of a new chapter in his political journey.

"This decision has not been taken lightly, and I want to assure you that it is a deliberate and well-considered move. I am currently in the process of joining the African Democratic Congress, ADC, and I am excited about this new chapter in my political journey.

"My decision to join the ADC is driven by my conviction that it is best positioned to bring the desired change and progress to our country, Nigeria, and particularly to our state, Kano.

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"I believe that the ADC, with its vision and values, offers a viable platform for us to work together towards achieving our shared goals of good governance, economic prosperity, and improved well-being for all."

ADC Faction Tells Kwankwaso to Follow Due Process

In a related development, a faction of the ADC, led by Hon. Nafiu Gombe, has called on Kwankwaso to follow due process if he intended to join the party.

The party also emphasised that the ADC remained committed to democratic values and the welfare of Nigerians, insisting that the party was "not for sale" and could not be taken over by any group seeking power for personal gain.

Gombe, in a statement, described his faction of the party as the "authentic" ADC, saying he respected the former Kano governor but was concerned about his alleged alignment with what he called a "coalition of political power mongers."

"The authentic African Democratic Congress under the leadership of Hon Nafiu Bala Gombe has stated that it holds respect for His Excellency Dr. Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso but is highly disappointed with his recent decamping from the NNPP to join a coalition of club of political power mongers who are currently fighting to hijack our political party, ADC.

"We are appealing to Kwankwaso to reconsider his political ultimate to join the African Democratic Congress through legitimate due process without aligning with the association of political jobbers who are desperate to acquire power anyhow to continue enriching themselves, family, and their associates.

"Please, Mr. Kwankwaso, if you truly want to join the African Democratic Congress, go to the proper channel of registering, except you have a hidden agenda.

"Those people you are trying to associate with have no respect for democracy, no sympathy for the poor and the general public, and yet ADC is not for sale, it is for Nigeria and Nigerians," Gombe added.