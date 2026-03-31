Nigeria: Give Us Seats in Govt, Disability Community Tells Govt, States

31 March 2026
Vanguard (Lagos)

Persons with disabilities, PWDs, have called on federal and state governments to reserve legislative seats for them, stressing that inclusive governance is key to addressing their daily challenges.

The demand was made at a town hall organised by News Central TV in Asaba, Delta State, where over 200 participants--including policymakers, advocates, healthcare professionals, and members of the disability community--discussed barriers to inclusion and pathways for reform.

Sponsored by The Albino Foundation Africa, the event highlighted issues such as limited access to education and healthcare, unemployment, and weak enforcement of disability laws.

President of the Initiative for Social Justice and Inclusive Development, ISJID, Isaac Odjuwu, said PWDs must be involved in lawmaking to ensure their needs are addressed. "You cannot make laws that affect us without us," he said, urging the creation of special seats in the National and State Assemblies.

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Participants shared experiences of discrimination and systemic neglect.

A visually impaired teacher, Sola Idowu, said he has been unable to secure employment since 2014, while Chinedu Uwabuofu described how inaccessible facilities at Delta State University forced him to sit outside lecture halls.

The Asagba of Asaba, Epiphany Azinge, called for stronger implementation of existing laws, while other speakers emphasised the need to remove structural barriers and promote equal participation.

Managing Director of News Central, Kayode Akintemi, reaffirmed the organisation's commitment to amplifying marginalised voices.

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