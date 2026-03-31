Nigeria: Govt Donates Cash, Food Items to IDPs to Mark Tinubu's Birthday

The Federal Government has distributed cash and food items to Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) at a camp in Kuchingoro, Abuja, over the weekend to mark the 74th birthday of President Bola Tinubu.

Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Reduction, Bernard Doro, while speaking during the event, reaffirmed the present administration's commitment to improving the welfare and recovery of vulnerable Nigerians across the country.

He emphasised that the visit reflects the Federal Government's commitment to remaining connected to vulnerable citizens, noting that under the Renewed Hope Agenda, humanitarian interventions must go beyond temporary relief to creating pathways for long-term stability and self-reliance.

He said the government's efforts are focused on ensuring that displaced persons are supported not only to survive but also to rebuild their lives with dignity and purpose.

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"Through the One Humanitarian, One Poverty response system, we are working to ensure that support does not end with relief, but leads to opportunity, dignity, and a better future. We are committed to helping individuals and families move from difficult circumstances to stable and productive lives.

"As your Minister, I thought I needed to make a personal commitment as a token to help you. So, what I have prepared for myself is N10,000 per family, covering 300 families here. This is a personal gift from me to you, so that you will remember that I know what you are passing through, and I'm working tirelessly together with you," Doro said.

Speaking earlier during an overview of the camp, the Federal Commissioner, National Commission for Refugees, Migrants and Internally Displaced Persons (NCFRMI), Hon. Tijjani Ahmed, disclosed that the Kuchingoro IDP camp was established in 2014 and currently hosts 261 households with an estimated population of about 1,500 individuals, largely from Gwoza in Borno State and parts of Adamawa State.

He expressed appreciation to the minister for the impactful interventions recorded within a short period after assuming office, describing his efforts as timely and commendable.

The commissioner further noted that all households in the camp would benefit from the distribution of food items, while 50 elderly women would receive bedding, mats and blankets, and 50 selected students would receive writing materials to support their education.