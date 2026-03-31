Nigeria: Govt Reaches 9.1m Households With Cash Transfer

The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Reduction, Dr Bernard Doro, has disclosed that 9,178,837 beneficiary households across Nigeria have received at least the first tranche of N25,000 under the cash transfer programme.

Speaking on Monday in Abuja during the implementation briefing of the Household Prosperity and Empowerment Cash Transfer (HoPE-CT) programme, he said the second and third tranches were progressing steadily.

According to him, 7,203,579 beneficiaries have received the second tranche, while 6,497,089 have received the third, with disbursements ongoing nationwide.

He assured that all eligible households would receive their full entitlement.

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Doro explained that the programme, implemented under the National Social Safety Nets Project-Scale Up (NASSP-SU), provides direct financial support to poor and vulnerable households, with each eligible household receiving N75,000 in three tranches.

He said the programme targets 15 million vulnerable Nigerians by June, adding that the figures represent households whose dignity and resilience are being supported. He noted that 58.7 per cent of beneficiaries are women, reflecting efforts to promote women's economic participation.

Doro said beneficiaries use the funds to purchase food, access healthcare, support education, and invest in small businesses, demonstrating the programme's role in boosting economic resilience. He stressed that participation is free and warned against fraud.

The National Programme Manager of the National Cash Transfer Office, Abdullahi Alhassan Imam, said the programme began in November 2023 and is funded by an $800 million World Bank loan, supporting over 10 million households, now expanded to 15 million.

Director-General of the National Identity Management Commission, Abisoye Coker-Odusote, said over 13.2 million records were submitted for verification, with 11.8 million successfully verified, while others are undergoing processing to enhance transparency and efficiency.