Nigeria: Kano APC 2023 Governorship Candidate Resigns From Party, Visits Kwankwaso

31 March 2026
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Abubakar Ahmadu Maishanu

Mr Gawuna visited former Governor Rabiu Kwankwaso and a chieftain of the opposition African Democratic Congress (ADC) following his resignation from the APC.

A former Kano State deputy governor and 2023 governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Nasiru Gawuna, has resigned from the party.

Mr Gawuna also visited former Governor Rabiu Kwankwaso, a chieftain of the opposition African Democratic Congress (ADC), following his resignation from the APC.

In a letter dated 29 March, and addressed to the APC chairman in Gawuna Ward, Nassarawa Local Government Area, Mr Gawuna said his decision to leave the party was "voluntary and personal."

"I hereby formally resign my membership from the All Progressives Congress (APC), effective March 29, 2026," he stated in the letter.

He earlier resigned as the Chairman of the Governing Board of the Federal Mortgage Bank of Nigeria (FMBN).

Mr Gawuna is expected to join the ADC alongside his supporters, who have been calling on him to leave the APC due to what they describe as injustice against him by the party.

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