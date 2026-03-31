Nigeria: Algon Pledges Full Implementation of Tinubu's Renewed Hope Agenda Across 774 LGAs

ABUJA -- Ahead of the 2027 general elections, the Association of Local Governments of Nigeria has pledged full implementation of the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu across the 774 local government areas in the country.

Speaking on Monday in Abuja during his inauguration, the Acting National President of ALGON, Iliyasu Zakari, said the move underscores the association's commitment to grassroots development and national progress.

Zakari noted that the inauguration marks a significant step toward strengthening collaboration with the Nigeria Governors' Forum to drive the Renewed Hope Agenda, particularly in rural communities.

The ALGON leader, who also serves as Chairman of Agwara Local Government Council in Niger State, assured that the Board of Trustees (BOT) would provide purposeful and development-driven leadership at the grassroots level.

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In his remarks, the Chairman of ALGON's BOT, Shaban Ohinoyi, described the inauguration as a defining moment in the association's quest for unity, stability, and purposeful leadership.

According to him, ALGON has overcome its internal challenges and is now firmly positioned to contribute meaningfully to national development.

"Today, we stand repositioned and ready to make meaningful contributions to national development, particularly at the grassroots level where governance impacts the lives of our people most directly," he said.

At the event, Chairman of the Senate Committee on INEC and Electoral Matters, Simon Lalong, was appointed Patron of ALGON.

Lalong, in his remarks, emphasised the critical role of local governments in driving national growth and development, noting that President Tinubu has consistently advocated for local government autonomy.

"I know Mr President appreciates the role of local governments, chairmen, and councillors. That is why he is emphasising autonomy and giving attention to governance at that level for effective administration," he said.

He added that the President's commitment to local government autonomy, including taking the matter to the Supreme Court, demonstrates a clear focus on strengthening grassroots governance.

Lalong also disclosed that the National Assembly is working to address constitutional issues surrounding local government autonomy through ongoing constitutional amendment processes.

"The constitutional amendment is ongoing, and these issues are at the front burner. Very soon, Nigerians will see the outcome of these efforts," he added.

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The development highlights renewed efforts by ALGON and key stakeholders to deepen governance and accelerate development at the grassroots level across the country.