Ghana: GAF Holds Strategic Retreat to Strengthen Capacity, Address Emerging Threats

The Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) has opened a four-day General Headquarters retreat in Accra to strengthen operational capacity, enhance professionalism, and reposition the military to address emerging security threats.

The retreat aims to reassess the Armed Forces' strategic posture, reinforce discipline across all ranks, and align operations with evolving national and global security demands.

Addressing participants, the Chief of the Defence Staff, Lieutenant General William Agyapong, described the retreat as critical to ensuring that the Armed Forces remain responsive to the expectations of the State and citizens.

He noted that the nature of conflict is rapidly changing, citing threats such as hybrid warfare, violent extremism, cyber vulnerabilities, disinformation, organised transnational crime, and socio-political pressures.

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These challenges, he emphasised, require a proactive, disciplined, and forward-looking military.

The retreat is held under the theme: 'Resetting the Ghana Armed importance of discipline, respect for the chain of command, and high standards of conduct. Forces: Revitalisation to Build Resilience, Foster Unity, and Sustain a Professional, Cohesive Force that Safeguards Sovereignty and Supports National Development.'

Activities will take place in two phases, with the first two days focused on strategic discussions and the remaining days devoted to consolidating outcomes and refining actionable plans.

Lt Gen Agyapong stressed the He also highlighted the need for stronger joint operations, improved collaboration with security agencies, innovation in military strategy, and greater engagement of veterans.

He urged participants to develop practical solutions to strengthen the Armed Forces and shape its future direction.