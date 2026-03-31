Nigeria: New Okwaraji U-16 Tournament Set to Discover Nigeria's Next Football Talents

Mr Izunaso described FirstBank Sam Okwaraji U-16 tournament as a structured pathway for nurturing disciplined young players across the country

A new grassroots football initiative aimed at discovering Nigeria's next generation of stars has been unveiled in Abuja, with organisers and key figures in the game expressing optimism that the competition will feed directly into the country's youth national teams.

The FirstBank Sam Okwaraji U-16 Championship, launched at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium on Monday, is both a talent-discovery platform and a tribute to one of Nigeria's most revered football figures.

Speaking at the event, Director-General of the National Sports Commission (NSC), Bukola Olopade, said the tournament could play a crucial role in shaping the future of Nigerian football.

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"I look forward to talents emerging to represent Nigeria at the U-17 World Cup," he said.

The competition, organised by the Samuel Okwaraji Foundation and endorsed by the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), the Nigeria School Sports Federation (NSSF), the NSC, and the Sports Writers Association of Nigeria (SWAN), is designed to promote youth development through structured football engagement.

Mr Olopade also underscored the broader national significance of the initiative, linking it to ongoing reforms in Nigeria's sports sector.

"For the first time, sports are recognised as a major GDP contributor under President Tinubu's RHINSE initiative to transform the sports industry.

"This event will impact millions of youths across the country," Mr Olopade said.

He commended the foundation's promoter, Osita Izunaso, for sustaining the legacy of the late Sam Okwaraji, whose memory continues to resonate in Nigerian football.

"Okwaraji's legacy transcends generations and inspires unity, patriotism and sacrifice among young Nigerians," he said.

Okwaraji, born on 19 May 1964, was not only an international footballer but also a trained lawyer with a master's degree in international law. He died on 12 August 1989, after collapsing during a World Cup qualifier against Angola in Lagos, an incident that cemented his place in Nigeria's sporting history.

Mr Izunaso described the championship as a structured pathway for nurturing disciplined young players across the country.

"Participating schools will receive logistics, accommodation, medical services, officiating and security," he said.

He emphasised the importance of integrity and collaboration in delivering the project.

"National building requires collective effort," he said.

"You are interpreters of national memory and will tell stories of emerging talents," he said.

"Integrity is the foundation of this championship," he said.

He added: "This championship will inspire youths and strengthen national unity."

Also speaking, Director-General of the National Institute for Sports, Philip Shaibu, said the initiative goes beyond football development.

"We are celebrating a legend and inspiring younger generations. It is time to reflect on our contributions to national development," he said.

"He had a clear plan beyond his playing career," he said.

"We prepare them for life after football and career transitions," he said.

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FirstBank Managing Director, Olusegun Alebiosu, reiterated the bank's commitment to youth development.

"This project aligns with our commitment to nation-building through sports.

"This championship will help discover talents and instil discipline," Mr Alebiosu said.

NSSF President, Olabisi Joseph, noted the competition's dual focus on academics and sports.

"School sports must combine learning and physical development," she said.

The maiden edition, which will be held nationwide and feature only boys, is expected to attract wide participation, with stakeholders hopeful it will produce the next crop of players for Nigeria's youth teams.